“Greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13).
Nothing is more inspirational than understanding that Jesus did all He could do to show us how to be the chief of all servants.
A.A. works because those who have recovered show the way to those who want to recover.
Group counseling is very effective because those who have been through the same pains have the credibility to speak into the lives of those who are going through it now.
“The Son of God became a man to enable men to become sons of God,” C.S. Lewis.
The creation story tells us we were made in the image of God. We are a reflection of His goodness, His grace and His mercy. Even though we have all that as potential, God understood we needed it modeled for us to be able to get past our own stupidity.
People learn in different ways. Some by hearing directions and trying to duplicate it. Some by reading it and following the directions, but most successfully, is by doing what we are taught when we see it modeled.
Jesus came for this reason; to show us it could be done. People who say that Jesus did the things He did ”because He was the Son of God” have not read the Bible. The Bible says, specifically, that Jesus laid down His Godhood for the purpose of demonstrating how to live this life, yielded to the Holy Spirit and working according to the will of God.
Romans 12:1 – “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service.”
1 John 2 – “My dear children, I am writing this to you so that you will not sin. But if anyone does sin, we have an advocate who pleads our case before the Father. He is Jesus Christ, the one who is truly righteous. 2 He himself is the sacrifice that atones for our sins—and not only our sins but the sins of all the world. 3 And we can be sure that we know him if we obey his commandments. 4 If someone claims, “I know God,” but doesn’t obey God’s commandments, that person is a liar and is not living in the truth. 5 But those who obey God’s word truly show how completely they love him. That is how we know we are living in him. Those who say they live in God should live their lives as Jesus did.”
“How can we be like a living sacrifice if we didn’t have Jesus’ example to follow?”
Because we can understand Jesus we can understand His ways. Because Jesus showed us how, we can live for something bigger than ourselves and have a destiny that isn’t empty the day we pass from this life.
Go and do it!