BEEVILLE – Dr. Gary Williams continues Faith Lutheran’s 10th Annual Summer Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.
Faith Lutheran reports that the summer concert series is going great. The first three concerts were well attended, and everyone enjoyed some great music and wonderful fellowship.
The concerts have become a part or the local ecumenical community, as the attendees and performers are members of many different churches in the area and represent many denominations. There are still two opportunities left to attend one of Faith’s summer concerts. After Williams’ performance, on Sept. 8, the Beeville Men’s Chorus will close out the Summer Concert Series with the grand finale.
Williams, from First Presbyterian Church, has performed many times in the past 10 years, including the first year that Faith began the summer concert series. Williams is a long-standing favorite of the concert series, and his concerts are always crowd-pleasers. He has a laid-back style that is often compared to the late John Denver, and Faith Lutheran receives many requests for Gary to return each year. He puts on an enjoyable evening of music by mixing some great standard gospel songs, with some soft contemporary Christians music, and adding in a few classic Christian folk songs and then playing a few John Denver tunes.
Everyone is invited to make some great summer memories and invite friends and family to this monthly concert for an evening of great live music, musical worship, and Christian fellowship.
There will be a freewill offering at each concert and 100% of the money goes to the musicians putting on the concert to help offset the costs of their musical ministry. All concerts are held on the second Sunday of the month from May through September and begin at 7 p.m.