Last week, I was on vacation with my family. I arranged our flight schedule so that we could worship at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas, on Sunday. It’s where we attended for three years prior to moving to Beeville. In some ways, it felt like coming home. Believe it or not, sometimes it’s good for the preacher to be in worship without having to preach.
The good folks at Village are currently doing a sermon series on the prophets. One of my mentors, The Rev. Tom Are, preached a sermon on Amos 5 about worship, called, “This is Real Life.” His sermon was about what God thinks about our worship. He talked about how our worship on Sunday should connect to and reflect our experience of living in the world.
As a pastor of a congregation that worships weekly, I have been known to think about how worship connects to daily life. His sermon has given me an opportunity for further reflection.
Worship isn’t something we should relegate to 11 o’clock on Sunday mornings. Once we walk out the door toward lunch and an afternoon of football, worship should do more for us than fade into memory. We should not forget that we just spent an hour proclaiming a life-changing truth: that the God of Heaven and Earth is both with us and for us. That we are all God’s children (and our neighbors are too). That God meets and loves us right where we are.
But if I am honest? Sometimes this is hard. Sometimes we would rather stay in our pajamas and sip coffee than go to church. Maybe, some Sundays, you don’t connect with what happens in worship, and that is hard. Maybe the burdens in your life are too real to hide, too heavy to carry, too deep to undo. And you can’t bear the thought of surrounding yourself with smiling, cheery folks, while they ask how your week was.
My hope that if this is you, if this is sometimes you, or if this has ever been you, you won’t give up. That you will be told, know and remember that there is space for you here.
One thing I love about Christian worship is that we have these ordinary, everyday objects: water, a table, bread, juice. Through God-in-Christ, we use them to tell an extraordinary story. To proclaim a powerful truth, both about who God is and who we are. Water becomes a fountain of grace and abundant love. An opportunity to set down self-condemnation, embrace forgiveness and forgive others. A table expands and expands again and again to welcome everyone into community. Bread and juice become love poured out for the redemption of the whole world.
Each week, we (at FPC) worship in four movements: we gather as God’s people, proclaim God’s Word, respond to God’s Word and are sent out into the world. We worship weekly to glorify and give thanks to God. It’s possible that some weeks, all one can muster is lament coupled with questioning or doubt. I have been there. In these moments, we can only cry out to God. Or shake our fist at the heavens.
These are valid expression of real life. They are valid expressions in worship.
Occasionally we gather for particular worship services. Our Book of Common Worship has liturgy for all kinds of services. Two common ones are worship services to celebrate a marriage or to bury a loved one. In marriage, we celebrate that God is doing a new thing and accompanying two people as they journey in relationship together. With funerals, we gather to bear witness to Christ’s resurrection and return the person who has died back to God. For us, worship is always an act, or work of the people, celebrated in community.
Joy, gratitude, glorification, lament, questioning, grief, celebration. Human emotions and experiences for a body Christ, made of many parts, who we must not forget was and is as fully human as He is fully divine.
I agree with my mentor: worship is real life. This might be hard, but it matters. What we do in here matters as we are sent back out there into the world that God loves so much.