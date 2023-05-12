Over fifty years ago, Erasmo Rodriguez was a custodian and bus driver for Pettus Independent School District, working hard to support a young bride. His work ethic made him stand out – he caught the eye of one Joe Wroten, superintendent of Pettus at that time. Wroten recognized something special in Rodriguez, and he encouraged him to get a teaching degree…even going so far as to pay for his first semester of college, upon hearing that Rodriguez couldn’t afford college.
This act would set into motion events that would define education in Bee County for decades to come. Rodriguez would go on to become a teacher, and so much more – he became a leader, an inspiration, a source of wisdom, constancy and integrity for multiple school districts.
“He’s been principal, a counselor, our deputy superintendent, whenever we were in transition he was our interim superintendent,” Annette Sanchez, Principal of Hampton-Moreno-Dougal Early Childhood Center, said. “The constant, that’s what I’d always call him.”
Sanchez’s story is like many of those who worked closely with Rodriguez, who knew him during his decades-long career in education, which would take him from custodian all the way up to deputy superintendent. He held numerous positions in between, but above all he was a man devoted to his family – his family at home and what he called his family in education.
“He always stressed the importance of family,” Sanchez recalled. “So I came to interview the next day and I got the position and then I began to worry, because I thought ‘how am I going to move?’ It was very daunting for a 20-year-old … so I called the district and I said ‘I don’t know Beeville’ and he said ‘you’ve signed up with Beeville, you are our family. We are going to help you move.’ He got into contact with people he knew … they literally moved me to Beeville. As the HR director at the time, he said ‘we’re going to get you ready, get you prepared for a class. We’re going to follow you every step of the way.’ And I tell you? That has not changed. Coming as a 20-year-old and now … over 25 years later, he’s always been the constant, made a huge impact, just been there as this figure of leadership.”
A Father to All
Jaime Rodriguez, Erasmo’s son, spoke at a recent event honoring his father, the christening of the Erasmo Rodriguez STEM Academy at FMC Elementary in Beeville.
“My sister and I were raised to value education. Not only was our father a long-time educator, but our mother retired as an elementary teacher after 30 plus years,” Jaime stated. “So, it was never a question of if we were going to college but where we would go to college. Not only did our dad have high expectation of us, but he also pushed his students and believed in each one of them. People to this day will come up to me and say “how’s your dad, your dad was my driver’s ed teacher, or your dad my counselor, and even some have said, boy, I got sent to the office one day in junior high and your dad lit my butt up with that paddle.” Even though he was a strong disciplinarian, his students always knew he cared for them. This is evident in the amount of respect he has earned in Beeville and in surrounding communities.”
Rosario Zambrano, Director of Special Education and Health Services, recalls his compassion and his paternal care for those who worked with him.
“He was kind of like a dad to everyone around here. He was very trustworthy, he had a lot of integrity, he was really the heart of this district for so many years,” Zambrano said. “I can tell you that almost everybody who was impacted by him came and stayed because of him. There’s no one, especially in my profession, who can’t walk and get a job in any other school district … anybody can walk out and leave and find another job that day, but a lot of us stayed … because of him.”
He wasn’t simply a good supervisor or coworker – he demonstrated through actions how willing he was to go above and beyond expectations to be there for his school family.
“One of the most beautiful things about him was that he attended every single funeral for every employee or employee’s spouse or parent – when they passed away, he always sent flowers to the funerals,” Zambrano said. “My … father passed away at the height of COVID, they only allowed 10 people at his funeral. All flower shops were closed. Somehow he managed to have a wreath made and sent it to my family in the name of Beeville ISD. It meant the whole world to me, to my siblings and my mom. It was orange and white flowers, I don’t even know how he managed that … no one could have moved mountains like that.”
Zambrano emphasized how he made his team feel.
“I wasn’t just another employee, I was a person who was a part of his school family,” she said. “I repeat that phrase all the time but he coined it.”
Dana Dominguez, Position Control Specialist for the Human Resources and Talent Department, worked closely with Erasmo, recalling his concern for every level of the school workforce.
“He always thought about the little guy, because that’s where he started,” Dominguez said. “Every single person in the district makes a difference. That starts with our custodians, with our food service, he started as a custodian … and had someone invest in him, and that’s something he always did, he invested in people.”
This level of personal care was far from an isolated incident.
“Every time we were going through something, he was always there,” Sanchez said. “He made that impact … he really did change a lot of lives. He was a mentor to so many of us. He was a legacy, has been a legacy…you don’t see that type of person willing to go the extra mile for every single person.”
The lessons he imparted in his people will be carried on to the next generation.
“He was one of those people who just was wise, he had a huge knowledge base and he had a knowledge base in the district,” Sanchez said. “When we think of Mr. Rodriguez we think about his legacy and just carrying on that legacy that he had … making an impact on others’ lives, regardless of if they are the parent, if they are a teacher, a custodian.”
“He remained a big part of my life even after he decided to retire from Beeville ISD,” Dominguez said. “I learned so much from him. He was a sharer of knowledge. There were times when he would call me and say ‘I want you to sit with me while I do this interview.’”
The story of Mr. Rodriguez’s career began in Pettus, and though he spent most of that career in Beeville, his old school honored his legacy during a baseball game, with their athletes drawing white crosses upon their helmets in tribute to him.
“My story is not a singular story,” Sanchez said. “There are so many people who came to Beeville and stayed in Beeville and have made Beeville their home … because of Mr. Rodriguez’s impact. I think that says a lot about a leader.”
Erasmo Rodriguez was 78.