When Ray Muñoz was 8 years old, he would cross the creek every day after school to go to work shining shoes at Saenz Western Wear.
“I remember my first customer because it actually turned out to be a setup,” Munoz laughs. “This man got really mad and said I got too much polish on his socks and that I was going to have to pay for his socks. I was so embarrassed. Then he started to walk out and said he wasn’t going to pay me. I said, ‘What? No. Give me your socks, and I’ll tell my mom to wash them, but give me my 50 cents.’
That was just the way things were back then and how I learned not to get shine on people’s socks.”
Muñoz credits the late Emiliano Saenz and original owner of the store, for teaching him everything he knows about boot and shoeshine and repair and the retail business.
“I worked hard for that pocket change as a kid,” said Muñoz. “There used to be two theaters in town. I would go around to the bars and shine the guys boots until I had enough to watch a movie and buy a soda and some popcorn and M&M’s and I was set.”
As Muñoz got older, Saenz began showing him how to use the machines in the back and how to replace soles and heels on different shoes.
“Things just aren’t the same anymore,” said Muñoz. “Everybody’s always in a hurry and no one wants to learn how to do this type of work anymore. When COVID-19 hit, we (owner Alice Saenz) thought we were going to have to shut down. But guess what kept us going? Repair work.”
When shipments and warehouses shut down, ordering boots, hats and belts came to a halt and affected the retail side of the store immensely.
Shelves and racks that were once stocked with inventory and multiple pairs in popular sizes are barely starting to fill up again.
“Cowboys and ranchers never stopped working,” said Muñoz. “I was at home going crazy so I decided to put a sign and offered repair services just in case. Well, turns out a lot of people like law enforcement and the prison guards needed help too. So, I was here for them and keeping the business alive.”
Helping his customers keep their favorite pair of boots with repairs, stretching or a more complicated patchwork job is one Muñoz’s favorite part of the job.
But when Muñoz spoke of jobs where he was forced to go above and beyond for customers, his face lit up and his smile radiated a light directly from his heart, which may be the city’s biggest diamond in the rough.
“A family with a little girl came in one day,” he said. “She really wanted a pair of boots but she had a medical condition that caused her legs to swell a lot. I measured her calves and her foot and told them I would figure it out. It took me awhile to come up with a plan, but I ended up splitting the boot on the side and adding material and sewing it up.
“They came back and she tried them on and I was very nervous. But they fit perfect and she was able to get them on and off easily. She was so happy she cried. We were all happy.
“Sometimes we take simple things like being able to wear a pair of boots for granted.”
Muñoz is also known by troopers throughout the region for hat shaping styles and is very familiar with famous country stars styles as well.
“I may not get rich doing this but I was able to put my daughter through college with my wife by my side while doing what I love,” he said. “After 40 years of doing this, I realized that this is exactly where God wants me. And I’m happy with that.”
