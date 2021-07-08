When the Republican Club of Bee County learned about the rise in prices to swim at the Bernardo C. Sandoval Sr. Swimming Pool, they decided to step in and donate passes for the children.
“I’m glad they opened the pool because the kids need something to do instead of sitting at home in front of a screen,” said RCBC Chair Patty Johnson. “We saw the need for the kids so we purchased over 500 passes and gave them to the police department, the sheriff’s office, CASA, the Boys and Girls Club and city secretary to pass out to the children who need it.”
Both the police department and sheriff’s office personally delivered passes to children at their homes while on duty.
Photos on their Facebook pages show officers and deputies with surprised children who received a pass.
“I thought it was very sweet of them to do this for my kids,” said Gloria James, mother of four. “There’s not much left over after I pay the bills. I couldn’t afford to take them as often as I want before they raised the prices, so now it’s just going to be harder. But I appreciate this donation and people thinking about the kids.”
James said her family has only been able to attend the pool once since it opened but hopes for more visits throughout the summer.
“My kids love it, “she said. “Especially because of the slides and since there’s nothing else really for them to do. The police always drive through here and see my kids outside so I’m glad they remembered them.”
Passes will be given away until they run out, and there will be a raffle for some season passes as well that were also purchased with donations.
“There’s a reason that pool is on the west side of town,” said Johnson. “It was put there to serve the families who don’t have access to other things. We did this for the kids to have fun and be safe and be a kid.”
