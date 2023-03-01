The Beeville Animal Control Shelter is putting out a call for foster parents as its eight-kennel shelter hits maximum capacity, leaving the many dogs in its care under strain and stress and in need of homes and space to roam.
Fostering helps reduce overcrowding in shelters, according to Beeville Animal Control, opening up space for another animal to be saved. It also helps prepare animals for adoption by giving them a chance to live in a home where they can fully express their personality, work to overcome fears or recover from trauma.
For some, the love of dogs can compel them to travel long distances to give a furry friend a forever home. Tim Black is one such individual, who has rescued not one, but two dogs from Beeville’s shelter, driving all the way from Arizona. Black grew up in Beeville, and he remembers the town as always having trouble with stray dogs. Even so, his family who remains in the city helps keep him posted with new arrivals at the shelter, and that’s what brought him to meet Bella, a lab mix.
“My sister sent me a picture,” Black said. “That was God saying ‘these dogs need a home, you need to come get ‘em’ and that’s what we did.”
Black’s newest addition is a little dog named Ash, who he drove out and picked up just shy of a month ago.
“The biggest thing I want people to know is that I’d rather you adopt than to buy,” Black said. “Go to a shelter … don’t just buy from breeders. Give these dogs a home. They all need love, you know?”
Overcrowding in shelters is extremely unhealthy, both mentally and physically, for dogs and it is a statewide predicament. Even rescues in the area are overcapacity and can’t take transfers.
Even if adoption isn’t possible for your family, Beeville Animal Control wants you to consider fostering. A foster pet in your home can save a life and provide you with the joy of helping an animal in need.
“The gratitude and satisfaction you’ll get from helping a pet in need are immeasurable,” the shelter states in its release.
You can learn more by contacting the Beeville Animal Shelter at 361-362-7612.