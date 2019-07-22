BEEVILLE – Only 10 percent of the city’s residents received July 12's water boil notice. And this is concerning to the emergency management coordinator, who said it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Mike Willow, emergency management coordinator, said he sent out an emergency notice Friday afternoon through the county’s alert system.
“I sent it to all the city and county residents,” he said Monday. Of those in the city, which has a population of about 13,000, only 1,200 received the notice.
The issue — people have not registered their cell phone numbers.
“The system pulls in the landline numbers,” he said. “But a lot of people don’t have landlines anymore.”
The system, i-Info, uses the 911 database to gather the initial information but needs residents to provide the rest.
“We have 13,000 people in the city,” he said. “That is like 10 percent of the city that received the heads-up.”
After last weekend’s notice, an additional 200 people have signed up. But that is still not near what Willow hopes to have registered.
“We always get a surge after an incident,” he said.
He is hoping all county residents will now go the county’s website — http://www.co.bee.tx.us — and follow the link to sign up.
For those without an e-mail, or computer access, he is offering his help as well.
“They can come to my office, and I will help them,” he said.
In the event of an emergency requiring even more information dissemination, he has the ability to broadcast across all phones, radio and television through the Federal Emergency Management Agency program known as the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).
“Say there was a chemical spill on Highway 59,” he said.
“It is hazardous, and we don’t want people to go near that and need to advise them to find an alternate route.”
The system can broadcast not only to cell phones and radios here but also to those coming into the city.
Think of it, he said, like an Amber alert but for a local emergency.
In smaller communities such as Skidmore and Pawnee, a system of four large speakers in each town broadcasts that same emergency alert.
These speakers were purchased with a grant by the Local Emergency Planning Committee with money from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
While the recent water boil notice was severe, it didn’t rise to the emergency threat needed to broadcast with IPAWS.
“Since we were not out of water, I didn’t consider it that type of emergency,” he said.
Use of this federal system is limited to counties, although he can broadcast if something major happens in the city.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.