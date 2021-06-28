The Bee County Commissioners Court recently was greeted with a barrage of public comments from concerned residents who passionately asked for voting reform.
One by one, residents pleaded with the court to return to paper ballots and hand counting votes.
A proposition to “hibernate electronic voting equipment permanently” opened a one-sided discussion for almost an hour about a distrust for electronic systems, including accusations and questions about fraud and criminal activity in recent elections throughout the nation.
“Tablets and computers fixed something that wasn’t broken,” said one resident.
A recall to go back to “something Bee County has done for over 170 years” including a plead for precinct voting, identifying voters and banning absentee ballots.
“The system needs integrity,” said another speaker. “I hope you will replace our hope in the future for a free and fair election,” said a loud speaker who expressed their opinion about a recent election being “stolen.”
A final speaker on the subject expressed the willingness from county volunteer firefighters and farmers who want to help by getting certified as counters to “make sure it gets done right.”
Addressing another issue, a group of speakers from the Papalote area pleaded with the court to fix low water crossings.
The concerned residents said the windfarms could be the cause of the crossing being flooded, leaving them trapped behind the water.
A speaker said she counted 16 vehicles stuck at one point and highlighted a need for creeks to be cleaned out as well as a way for them to cross.
“It’s scary to cross when the water gets high,” said one woman with multiple children including an infant strapped to her back.
“We have elderly people, first responders and small children that have no way of getting out in case of an emergency,” she said. “Please help us get a safe crossing so we can get out when it rains.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kristofer Linney said he and Road and Bridge Administrator Ray Gonzales made more efforts to clean up areas and take care of road issues.
In other agenda items, Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt shared news about 66 turbines installed in the Pawnee area.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias said multiple BDA meetings and meetings about the issues concerning the county jail have kept him busy.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Kenneth Haggard shared that efforts from Skidmore-Tynan High School graduate Mayra Salas led to a street being renamed “N. Ladycat Lane” and announced that, after two years in the works, the Skidmore Hawk System will finally be installed this summer.
The Hawk Signal will eliminate existing crosswalks at the Dairy Queen and E. Main St. in Skidmore as well as the flashing beacons on the signs.
The project includes installation of a new crossing with raised medians on U.S. Highway 181.
The driveway near the tennis courts will be closed, but the main driveway will be widened for two exit lanes and one entrance lane, separated by a striped island.
The efforts should enhance visibility in the poorly lit area, especially with the installation of a new type of crosswalk.
The crosswalk includes additional lighting, push buttons for a pedestrian hybrid beacon and concrete medians.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the high intensity activated crosswalk is a special traffic signal designed to help pedestrians safely cross higher speed highways and includes two red lenses and one yellow.
Once a pedestrian pushes the button, a signal initiates a yellow and red flashing sequences, directing motorists to slow down and come to a stop.
A signal will also flash “WALK” to the pedestrian, as well as a timer, which displays the time remaining to finish crossing.
The project will begin in July and is expected to finish in 33 days before the new school year starts.
Haggard also shared about efforts to drain water and clear ditches in his area.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•