Responding with help for a first responder

PAWNEE – Every day, fire and ambulance personnel throughout Bee County are ready to come to the aid of anyone in need. But what happens when one of these first responders is the one who needs help?
Rebecca Gonzales-Tapia of Pawnee is known to many for her huge heart and her willingness to help anyone in need. Gabriel Aleman, co-owner of Angel Care Ambulance in Beeville said Gonzales-Tapia, who has worked in Angel Care’s billing department for almost 11 years, had heard him talking about the need for first responders in the Pawnee area.
Gonzales-Tapia began serving with the Pawnee Volunteer Fire Department alongside her husband, Ramiro, in 2017, said Fire Chief Joel Saenz.
But in early August, Saenz recalls hearing an ambulance call for a patient with COVID-19 symptoms. He called Gonzales-Tapia to see if she was going to respond, but quickly found out she was the patient.
Gonzales-Tapia has overcome the virus after being hospitalized for approximately two months, but she remains in a long-term rehabilitation center, he said.
But the fight against the coronavirus and the subsequent recovery have taken a financial toll on Gonzales-Tapia’s family. This is why the Pawnee Volunteer Fire Department and Angel Care Ambulance are hosting a barbecue chicken plate sale to raise money to for Gonzales-Tapia’s expenses.
“She gives up her time to help other people and now she falls into that group of people who needs help,” Saenz said.
The benefit is being held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at both Angel Care and the fire house...
