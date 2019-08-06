BEEVILLE – Bee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Rangel said Tuesday that his office is still looking for leads in the investigation into the burning death of a dog in Skidmore.
Rangel said he has learned that an organization in a nearby city is offering an additional $2,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest of a suspect in the crime.
The small dog, known as Buddy, was apparently tied to a fire hydrant near his home on East Sullivan Street in Skidmore and then set on fire while family members were away between July 18 and 21.
When the family returned, they realized that Buddy did not come to greet them in the driveway as he always had before.
A few days later, a family member noticed a burned spot in the grass next to the fire hydrant and traced burn marks in the grass back to the family’s house where Buddy’s burned body was discovered under the residence.
Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers offered to provide a reward of up to $1,000 for information that would lead to an arrest.
Rangel said investigators have been speaking to residents to try to find out who might have committed the crime.
If a suspect is caught, he or she could be charged with animal cruelty, which could either be filed as a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the nature of the offence.
Persons under the age of 18 who are convicted of the offense also must undergo counseling.
The incident has caused concern throughout the Coastal Bend but especially in the small community of Skidmore.
