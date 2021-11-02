Waylan Rhodes might be 63 years old, but you’d be hard-pressed to think he’s a day over 29 if you judged him solely on his heart and passion for his job.
The newly-minted interim chief of the Beeville Police Department is in his third week on the job now, and he said he’s loving it as much now as he did when he first got into law enforcement.
“I’m having fun,” Rhodes said, still beaming with a smile even though he had been at the office for more than 12 hours by that point.
Rhodes since he’s routinely worked 12 to 14-hour days since taking the helm of the department Oct. 7, and he said he’s loving every second of it.
Rhodes took over the department on an interim basis from Kevin Kelso, who was named the full-time chief of the Seguin Police Department after serving a little more than a month as the interim chief in Beeville.
Rhodes, like Kelso, is a former chief himself, having served as the top man for the Little Elm and Silsbee police departments during a law enforcement career that stretches back to the early 1980s.
He retired as the chief of the Little Elm Police Department in 2015 to care for his elderly mother before she died, but returned to the field as the interim chief of the newly-formed Bastrop Independent School District Police Department.
He got back into law enforcement on a full-time basis in 2017 as the chief at the Silsbee department, before moving to a captain’s role at the Manvel Police Department in an effort to be closer to his wife, Yolanda, who he married in 2018. He retired from the Manvel department in 2020.
He was working as a real estate agent and a private investigator for Harris County – where he started his law enforcement career as a deputy jailer for the sheriff’s department in 1982 before stints at the Humble and The Colony police departments – during his second retirement, but he couldn’t scratch the itch to be a police officer.
His wife gave him the nudge he needed.
“She knew that I was champing at the bit to get back into this, so this came along and I seized the moment,” Rhodes said.
The father of three and stepfather to one says he knows he’s the outsider in Beeville, and he’s perfectly OK with that.
“Each of my chief jobs, I have been the outsider to come into a smaller community and bring ideals from a larger department where we’ve been there and done some things that have worked,” he said.
“There is so much potential here. I would characterize it as an explosive opportunity. The opportunities I’ve had, the peaks that the departments I’ve been at have reached, this place is swelling to do that. That’s the way I see it.”
The Humble native said three key tenets will guide him in his task as the leader of the Beeville Police Department.
“I believe in having the utmost integrity, honesty, transparency,” he said.
“I believe in taking ownership. If you make a mistake, if you mess up, own it, let’s work through it, let’s get better and let’s not repeat it.”
He also said building relationships in the community and being a servant leader are vitally important to being a good chief.
“I truly believe that the customers of this community are our citizens, and we owe them the best that we can give them,” he said. “If that’s not good enough, we’ll train, we’ll get better, we’ll do whatever it takes to achieve that.”
Training is also important to Rhodes.
“I’m big on training. I think people will need to train so that they are understand what they are doing and know how to do it and can perform at a higher level,” he noted. “There are training deficiencies at lot of smaller agencies, so that is one of my focuses here already.”
The citizens of Beeville, Rhodes said, can expect to see him take an active role as a leader in the community.
“I will be a face for this department,” Rhodes quipped. “I will be an ambassador for this community.”
