A heart geared toward community service has earned Donna and Gary Richmond a certificate of recognition from the Beeville City Council.
For months, Donna and Gary have been directing a volunteer effort to clean and beautify Glenwood Cemetery. Prior to being recognized by the City Council, Donna and Gary had also received recognition from the Bee County Commissioners Court.
Donna held back tears of joy as she accepted recognition for their combined efforts.
“I do hard work,” said Donna. “I love this city. I love this community. I love my ward. ... People try to discourage you when you do good. The devil is at your door everyday.”
Donna noted that sometimes their work is undone. However, she promises that she will always be there to get it done again.
“(Your work) doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Mayor Pro Tem Michael Willow, speaking for the City Council, “I know we can’t be out there all the time to help, but we do appreciate everything you and Gary do.”
In other business, the City Council discussed and took action on the following items:
• Held a public hearing for the voluntary annexation located at 97 and 98, BL&I Company. No members of the public spoke during the hearing.
• Approved an amendment to the existing agreement between Beeville and Performance Services Inc. for energy efficiency improvements to city facilities and water meter installations. The amendment will return close to $1,200 to Beeville.
• Tabled an update on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Improvements by Performance Services Inc.
• Agreed to submit a grant application to Pet Safe seeking funding for development of a dog park on behalf of Dara Carrillo.
• Accepted a post funding report for the previous Texas Mile event held on March 25-27.
• Formed a Charter Review Committee to discuss amendments to the Beeville City Charter. The committee will be comprised of nine members, to be appointed at a later date. Ward 2 Councilman Benny Puente will be the chairman of the committee.
• Approved the first reading of a resolution authorizing the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an Economic Development Performance Agreement with the city of Beeville. The resolution will be officially adopted at a later meeting.
• Authorized a resolution allowing the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an Economic Development Performance Agreement with the Bee Development Authority.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Bubble Island Express.
• Accepted the resignation of Alexis Bledsoe from the county position on the Bee Development Authority Board of Directors. Bledsoe will continue to serve on the board as a city appointee.
• Approved a request submitted by Beeville ISD to hold the Beeville Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park.
• Approved a low income household water assistance program water provider agreement between Beeville and the Community Action Corporation of South Texas.
• Approved an ordinance relating to vexatious Public Information Act requests. This would codify an already existing policy capping the amount of time an entity must spend on public information requests. This ordinance will only noticeably come into effect when an entity is abusing the Public Information Act for vexatious requests.
• Approved a consolidation of utility bill cycles.
