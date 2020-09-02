Right at home ... school

Homeschooler Mia Guartuche (right), 14, receives some guidance from her mother, Jacqueline, Aug. 18 as she completes her English assignment at the kitchen table of the family's home just outside Beeville. Mia, who is the third of the family's four children to be educated at home, has two older brothers who already graduated high school and a younger sister who is set to start kindergarten next year.