Right at home ... school

BEEVILLE – The closure of public schools due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has many parents exploring other ways of providing an education for their children.
One of those methods is homeschooling, which has continued to increase in popularity nationally. According to the Digest of Educational Statistics 2018 edition, it was estimated in 2016 that there were 1.69 million American children who were being homeschooled – compared to 850,000 in 1999.
In Texas, a state that leads the nation in homeschooling, the Texas Home School Coalition estimates that more than 350,000 children are receiving their education at home.
One of those children is 14-year-old Mia Guartuche, a high school freshman whose family lives just south of Beeville. Guartuche said she has received all of her formal education at home, starting in kindergarten. Mia is the daughter of Jacqueline, a homemaker, and Joel, who works as a contractor at the Valero refinery in Corpus Christi.
Jacqueline said the family is in the 14th year of its homeschool journey. Her two older children, Richard and Ryan, completed their education at home and have since graduated. Younger daughter, Olivia, is set to begin kindergarten next year. Homeschooling, Jacqueline said, has been the best choice for their family.
“It was just something that was put on our hearts to do,” she said. “Both my husband and I came to the decision to do that, just to try it out and see. I definitely will not look back.”
While the Guartuches started homeschooling long before America knew about COVID-19, the closure of schools due to the pandemic has prompted other families to give the idea serious consideration.
