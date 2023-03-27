There’s a lot to be said about the value of a community, but for Bee County, that value has suddenly become a lot higher than many people have a stomach for.
That frustration was evident at a town hall meeting presented by Chief Appraiser for Bee County Richard Petree, who provided a brief explanation detailing the overall process the appraiser – and the agents they hire – uses to determine how much property values are worth. He prefaced it by acknowledging that values have absolutely gone up, and this is due to simple economics:
“When demand goes up and supply is not there, price goes up. We have seen dramatic increases in pricing in the last several years,” Petree said, noting that more people are moving to Texas, and more people from within and without the state are buying land here. “That is driving the values upward for every part of Texas, all over the state. It’s quite a dramatic thing that goes on.”
It’s a simple enough explanation, but a number of the individuals attending the town hall held at the Skidmore-Tynan High School cafeteria were not particularly convinced – either by the alleged cause of the property value spike or the specific valuations that have been floated.
“What you’re saying is inconsistent with what has occurred,” said one man, who claimed his 81 acres of land was suddenly evaluated at $11,000 per acre.
Randy Seitz, president of the Bee Area Partnership, had some specific examples. One was that a property in Downtown Beeville was appraised $147,000 in a previous year, and now last year’s mailing spiked that price up to over $640,000. Then, after the appeal, the value is now lower than $147,000.
“Sounds to me like the system is broken,” Seitz said.
Petree insisted that his agency has no incentive to try to game the numbers.
“You can have those concerns…any time you see this kind of increase, number one, there are going to be mistakes and the source of correcting those mistakes is to see accurate data, to see sales information, rental information … when that occurs, we’ll make the adjustment,” Petree said. “We don’t get any more or less because we appraise your property at 100,000 or 500,000 … we don’t get any more or less because of that.”
Still, the burden of proof for the validity of these numbers falls upon the afflicted – that is to say, the taxpayer must prove that their property isn’t worth as much as they are told it is.
“If you are not satisfied with the value that has been proposed on your property … then you have the right to appeal,” Petree said. “It’s called a protest.”
That you even have a right to appeal is not widespread knowledge, and the process is lengthy and somewhat complicated. It requires presenting a case to a board of individuals who are chosen by a district judge, who then hear the case of the appraisers and the case of the property owner. If this outcome is not to the property owner’s preference, then there are further appeals processes – but those can come at significant cost.
Despite that, already 1700 people have protested their evaluation, which amounts to about 10 percent of the property owners the BCAD assesses.
“If we don’t fight to keep commercial values down, it’s going to be increasingly more difficult to convince a company to invest here,” Seitz said. “All things being equal, if I’m going to pay the same for this building in San Antonio as I am in Bee County, I don’t wanna go to the bigger city … but you know what? I’m right in the middle of all my suppliers … my huge customer base … I’d rather be here to save money … but they’ll never come here if it’s not (economically profitable). If I can’t show you how I can make you money or save you money, I’m wasting your time and my time.”
Much of the Town Hall consisted of clarifying questions on various criteria within the process of appraisal and appeal. It was clear that many people were not well-versed on their own rights in this process or on potential exceptions, which may be on the books, but not be within the public sphere of knowledge. This clear lack of knowledge and transparency didn’t sit well with County Commissioner Tino Olivares, who organized the town hall.
“The people who elected me into office wanted to have a better, clear understanding of how the tax property values keep going up,” Olivares said. “They want to understand the whole process, so this is the first session that I’m having, understanding the appraisal process and the lack thereof. A lack of information.”
It was clear after two hours that little had been resolved and a gulf of knowledge had been revealed.
“I think there’s a lot of clarity that needs to be done. I’ve been attending … board meetings and we get no answers,” Olivares said. “So I think it’s important they at least give us opportunity … to understand what this process is and how we can offer more transparency. Not (just) to me, but to the people. My next town hall I’m going to bring the tax appraiser and collector … I’d like to hear more on that area as well.”
Many suggestions were floated – including regular articles in the local paper and elsewhere detailing various elements of the process, highlighting rights and exceptions and more. For now, though, the problem remains: property values are coming up high, and many people are unaware just what options are available to them to address this.
“It’s easy for them to say ‘we can’t do anything because it’s all state legislation’ … that’s not entirely true. It’s mostly true, but the change has to start with yourself,” Seitz said. “They never end it by saying ‘here’s how we’re going to fix the problem.’”