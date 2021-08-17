Road and Bridge Road Administrator Ray Gonzales has been a part of all the changes to Bee County over the last 37 years.
He knows every subdivision, every road, every culvert, every drainage ditch, every school, and all of the high risk flooding areas and what they used to be.
“There’s 24 of us, and we work 40-hour weeks,” said Gonzales. “We’re a team, and they are all hard workers. They want the best for their county, and we want to take care of all the families who live here. We offer so many services to residents, and we spend all day fixing, maintaining and cleaning our county.”
Gonzales said when he first started working with road and bridge, the four precincts took orders directly from their commissioners.
But upon switching to the Unit Road System, the department is now directly under the supervision of the administrator, who communicates the needs of the county to the commissioners court.
“I’ve been blessed with good commissioners and judges,” said Gonzales. “We have solid communication, and even though the precincts are not the same size, they get equal attention. This system also allows us to keep records of everything we do, from patching potholes to mowing ditches to bigger engineer and survey projects.”
Over the years, Gonzales said he has worked with seven to eight commissioners in each precinct and several judges.
With almost 450 miles of roads to maintain, Gonzales said he recalls about 80% of those roads before they were paved.
“It amazes me to drive around see new roads, or homes or bridges when I remember what used to be there,” he said. “The new Mineral collection site at the intersection of 673 and 623 used to be the Precinct 2 yard. It’s important to keep growing and keep up with the needs of the county. It’s also nice to make the best with what we have and build strong relationships to provide the county with the services they need.”
The Mineral collection site is drive-thru style with separate containers for waste and bigger items like furniture or scrap metal. A small collection of tires has also begun to stack up toward the exit.
“Other counties have fees for things like this,” said Gonzales. “Yet, we still find refrigerators and furniture dumped on the side of the road. The county is so widespread it’s hard for us to be everywhere at once. When I have to pull someone and get equipment to pick up a fridge, it throws off our rotation.”
Gonzales said illegal dumping has always been an issue that he wishes more people would report to the sheriff’s office, with which his department also works closely.
A partnership with Dawson Recycling and Disposal Inc. makes another free-to-residents service easier to provide.
“Public safety is always our priority,” said Gonzales. “If brush is blocking views of vehicles or stop signs we definitely want to clear that up. We pick up all brush on county roads and take to the closest site. That’s where Dawson turns it into mulch and clears our piles.”
Gonzales said mowing and herbicide and mosquito spraying keep his team busy during rainy seasons.
“When you have 17 inches of rain like we have had this year, it creates different challenges,” he said. “Grass is going to grow; low areas are going to flood worse, and it’s more important than ever that our ditches are clear and the water has somewhere to go so our residents aren’t stranded.
“But it’s not something that we can take care of overnight or the only thing we are responsible for.
“Everything is going to get taken care of. Just give us a chance to make our way fairly around the county and nine communities.”
Gonzales is most proud of a collaborative effort with Precinct 2 Commission Dennis DeWitt to implement an “Adopt a Highway” program to help clean litter.
“The Adult Probation Office adopted 2 miles on Corrigan Road, and they recently came out and picked up about 75 bags of trash,” he said. “My wife and I adopted some road near our home, and Pettus High School also adopted an area where they take kids out to help. It doesn’t cost anything for them; we put a sign with your name and provide bags and take the trash you collect as well.
“I had hoped it would catch on more with more people or other schools.
“You can make all the rules and fines you want, complain all you want, but if you really want to make a difference, then you need to come out and clean it yourself.
“The only way to clean up our county is to physically come out and pick up the trash. It’s not going anywhere. We need to pick it up ourselves.”
