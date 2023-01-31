CC’s coffee shop in downtown Beeville provides fresh-roasted coffee beans, but Maria “Criste” Bleibdrey’s dream business aims to provide so much more.
“I’m one of those persons who just wants to go drink coffee by myself sometimes, and I need plugs for my laptops and my devices and so I wanted a lot of plugs around and I wanted this place to be where you could go, study, read a book,” Bleibdrey said.
Bleibdrey has wanted to own her own business for some time, but there were few opportunities for her to act upon her ideas. Working as a restaurant server and manager, Bleibdrey discovered she really enjoyed working in the service industry and especially serving coffee.
“Just that feel of catering to people, if they wanted breakfast, wanted coffee, and I (realized) I really like the food industry,” Bleibdrey said. “Then COVID hit and I had to pick up my game and get some jobs going.”
Soon she found herself working for five different people, doing all she could to make ends meet. During that time, one of the people she worked with – and was soon having coffee with at the start of the day – was Randall Jones. He asked her what she planned to do once the pandemic was over – what was her dream? She told him she wanted to open a coffee shop, and he encouraged her to do so. She admitted that she didn’t really have the capital to start a business, and he offered to invest.
Jones even had a property in mind for the shop. But like a freshly harvested coffee bean, it was in need of work before it was fit for brewing.
“This place was really ugly, a hideous green building, it was the sore eye of the street,” Bleibdrey recalled. “When I saw it, I said ‘I know what I want to do with it.’ So we … started remodeling it. We tried to keep as much of the natural building as it had originally, like the top ceiling is natural, the flooring is natural, it had a lot of holes that needed patching up.”
With a location and a starting investment, and plenty of TLC to get the place ready for business, there was still one important task left to do.
“From there it went to naming the place,” Bleibdrey said. “My name is Criste so I thought we’d have C-something. Then I remember (Jones) telling me about his son … his name was Cody and he died at nine-months. So I said ‘why don’t we just do Cody and Criste? And he said ‘how about CC’s?”
CC’s as it stands now reflects the hard work Bleibdrey and Jones put into that remodeling. The interior is cozy, comfy, with rich wood floors and numerous nooks and crannies for coffee drinkers to set themselves up in. Children’s books are scattered all around, all part of Bleibdrey’s vision to make a place where families could come and spend time.
Most special of all these nooks, though, is the one with a wood-carved sign hanging over it, announcing it as “Cody’s Corner”.
“I also saw that a lot of parents were coming with their kids,” Bleibdrey said. “I didn’t want parents to feel like they have to be running after them, so I said ‘we’re going to make a little kid area for kids.’ And we thought about Cody … this (spot) is dedicated to Cody.”
Learning the Grind
Criste Bleibdrey’s passion for coffee isn’t limited to just providing a place to drink it. The quality of her brews is born from the knowledge she’s accumulated of just how coffee should be prepared, what coffee is, how it functions. Did you know that a light roast is stronger than a dark roast? Did you know that drip coffee and espresso come from the same bean? Coffee is ubiquitous, but Bleibdrey has discovered that very few know just what goes into their cup of joe.
“My dad, for example, he’s a black coffee person,” she said. “But he thinks, when he tells me ‘could you get me a can of (dark roast)’ I say ‘dad that doesn’t have that much caffeine’ and he says ‘but it’s dark and it’s bitter’ but no, that doesn’t mean it has as much caffeine.”
Roasting coffee is not unlike steaming vegetables, Bleibdrey said – if you overcook them, you lose flavor and nutrients. In the same vein, a lighter roast retains the most caffeine and flavor. Beyond that, how old your beans are matters. Store-bought coffee has been on a shelf for perhaps a long time, and the longer it’s been sitting there, be it in bean form or ground up, the more the taste is going to turn.
“Basically, fresh is better,” Bleibdrey said.
This understanding blends into CC’s business model. Bleibdrey sells wholesale coffee, sells beans and grinds them there. Because they are a coffee shop, they are able to make use of the beans that are getting close to their shelf-life date instead of letting them lose that freshness, so the product they sell is always at its freshest, whether it be brewed for the customer or taken home.
Bleibdrey enjoys teaching people the ins-and-outs of coffee, and her employees have taken some of their product and techniques to social media, helping spread the word. Bleibdrey wants her customers to know what’s in their mug.
“I feel that if I study this thing, understand how this coffee is made, where its roots come from … then I’ll do that,” She said. “It’s good to know what you’re drinking.”
Roasting their beans is a relatively new step for the shop, and they’ve started small-scale for the moment – but Bleibdrey admits she’s ambitious, and she has big plans for the future of CC’s.
“I may be a little bit ambitious, I want it to be where I can go and provide the coffee for the restaurants … I want to be able to be the one where they come here and say ‘yeah, we get our coffee from the local roasters here.’ Maybe expand to smaller (communities) … maybe provide coffee to (other coffee shops). Just basically expand to smaller towns.”
CC’s is located at 416 N. St. Mary’s Street in Beeville. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.