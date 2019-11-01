Robinson indicted on federal charges of crashing into airbase

CORPUS CHRISTI – A 47-year-old Beeville man was indicted Wednesday with destruction of governmental property and possession of a stolen firearm.
The two-count indictment against Brian Dale Robinson was handed down Wednesday in Corpus Christi federal court.
Robinson is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi.
The charges stem from a complaint filed Oct. 7.
A report filed by Special Agent C.M. Sutton details that at about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 7, Robinson was at a gas station in Beeville when he saw a Dodge Ram 3500 with the engine running.
Robinson, the report outlines, stole the truck and drove to Corpus Christi.
Deputies in San Patricio County were the first to spot the flatbed truck, the federal charge says. Law enforcement officers from Sinton, Taft and Portland also gave chase to the truck as it headed toward the Harbor Bridge.
With Corpus Christi police also in pursuit, the truck headed toward the naval air station.
It was not long before 7 a.m. when the truck crashed into the barricade at the military base at the north gate, his report details.
Sutton reported that with the truck no longer able to move, Robinson left on foot heading toward one the buildings on base while holding a loaded HS Produkt XDM 9mm pistol he found in the truck. This type of pistol is commonly sold under the Springfield name.
The report, and the news release from the Department of Justice, stated that Robinson was thinking of committing “suicide by cop” but dropped his weapon “so no one else would be hurt.”
If convicted of either of the charges, Robinson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
In Beeville, Police Chief Robert Bridge said Robinson faces at least a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — a state jail felony, punishable by a term of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of as much as $10,000.