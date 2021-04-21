The year was 1921. Warren G. Harding was sworn in as President, the first major league baseball game was broadcast on radio and the Beeville Rotary Club was formed.
What is known today as Rotary International began in Chicago in 1905, then spread to Texas in 1912. Nine years later, on May 1, 1921, the Beeville club was chartered when it was sponsored jointly by the clubs in Victoria and San Antonio.
Like all Rotary clubs, the 91 members in Beeville continue to practice “service above self.” Beeville Rotary President Madeline Madden said the local group, which is made up of leaders in their fields who are known for serving their communities, has endured because, “We’re not just volunteers, we’re people of action.”
In addition to the networking opportunities for area business leaders, the Beeville Rotary Club has stayed true to the parent organization’s areas of focus, which have included promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment. Madden said the club each year sponsors scholarships for local students attending two- and four-year colleges and a lecture series that helps the Coastal Bend College Foundation to bring various speakers to the Beeville campus. It also has helped the foundation to raise funds for its scholarship program and has read to children and held drives for books and food.
“The Beeville club is a club who has members from the leadership of the community, and we unite for this kind of purpose,” she said. “ ... They are the movers and shakers in the Beeville community. They have united together to promote peace and economic benefit to support the Beeville community.”
The framework for members of the Beeville Rotary Club, and all clubs worldwide, is “The Four-Way Test,” which is to guide all that they think, say and do. Madden said the test, which is recited at every meeting, asks members:
• Is it the truth?
• Is it fair to all concerned?
• Will it build goodwill and better friendship?
• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Club members have been imparting those principles on the next generation with a youth branch of the club at A.C. Jones High School, Madden said. Members also have sponsored many of the school’s foreign exchange students, serving as host families.
When Madden came to Beeville from Omaha, Nebraska, it was not long before she joined the local Rotary Club. Madden, whose term as president will end June 30, was involved in the club in Omaha.
“It’s been a good year with wonderful people,” she said. “Rotary is family. It’s people you look forward to getting together with and having lunch with. These are people interested in rolling up their sleeves to get the job done.
“Rotary keeps balance because of not being political but being inclusive.”
The Beeville Rotary Club meets for lunch every Wednesday at noon at the Beeville Country Club. However, the group will host a 100th birthday gala at the country club on May 13 at 6 p.m., during which they will hear stories from the club’s past that will be complete with historic photos and articles.
Rotary membership is open to business leaders and people who make decisions within their profession, Madden said. The prospective member is sponsored, and their application is read to the membership at large at three consecutive meetings before it is acted upon.
For more information, call Madden at 361-354-2520.
•wgibbs@mysoutex.com•