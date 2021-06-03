Beeville Rotary Club members raised their glasses and toasted to a century of service and life changing efforts May 13.
Guest speakers shared stories of the growth and revisions to club traditions and membership.
At one point the board of the directors was asked to stand, revealing that they are all women, and was given a round of applause.
Stories reflected the history of Rotarians and how they continue to be people of action and a catalyst to the community of Beeville.
The Beeville Country Club room was decorated with flags from all over the country and a photo album that many reflected on due to past members and handouts featuring the history of the club.
Their service, whether promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education, growing local economy or protecting the environment was glaringly near and dear to their hearts.
The club’s values and beliefs remain at the core of their camaraderie, which shines through their dedication to the city and its people.
Multiple awards were given, including “Outstanding Commitment and Continued Service” to Jon Fischer; “Rotarian of the Year” to Orlando Vasquez; “Business of the Year” to Genifer Rucker- Christus Spohn Hospital; a special newcomer award to Sterling Smith; and Brenda De LaRosa received the Youth Service Award for her commitment to the interact club youth.
Smith was also exemplified as hope for a younger crowd to become involved, because a third of the group’s members in the district are over the age of 70.
The club is currently 93 members strong but looking to increase membership and get more “decision makers” engaged.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•