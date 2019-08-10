Rotary Club hears from A&M Forest Service, CBC ball coach

BEEVILLE – The Beeville Rotary Club met Wednesday, July 17, and heard from guest speaker Craig Olson, who presented a program on The State Agency for Forestry, Incident Management and Wildland Firefighting.
Olson has worked for Texas A&M Forest Service for the last seven years and covers the 11 counties of the Coastal Bend which has 56 fire departments.
On Wednesday, July 24, the club’s guest speaker was Coach Brian Bauerle.
Bauerle is now entering his fourth season as head baseball coach at Coastal Bend College after serving as an assistant for two seasons prior. His record during his first season was 34 wins, setting a new school record for wins in a season. In his second season, Bauerle set a program record for wins in a year with 35.
Bauerle led the Cougars to a 27-win record, capturing their first Region XIV Conference championship, the first in CBC history. The Cougars also hosted the District C East Divisional Championship Tournament, another first for CBC. This upcoming season will mark his 38th campaign as either a player or coach. Bauerle has compiled a 94 wins record over the course of his three years as head coach.
As a player, Bauerle’s breakout season came during his senior season at Bowie High School in Austin. He earned first team all-district and honorable mention All-Central Texas honors thanks to a .428 batting average.
Since arriving at Coastal Bend, Coach Bauerle’s expertise as a hitting coach and his dynamic recruiting efforts have greatly contributed to an increased win total during his four years here.
Off the field and into the classroom, Bauerle has had more than 20 student-athletes named to the NJCAA Academic All-American team and more than 60 student-athletes named to the Dean’s List since the fall of 2016.
In addition to his successes on the diamond, Bauerle is a successful rancher and former rodeo competitor. He currently lives on the Bauerle Ranch with his wife, Brandi, and four children – Will (19), Shyanne (17), Tyler (16) and McKenzie (13).