The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers show continued into the week with a poultry showcase on Jan. 26.
The showcase began with two separate showcases. There was one for the even numbered pens and one for the odd numbered pens. Once the two showcases are judged, the first and second place winners of each showcase are judged together to determine the Grand Champion.
Clayton Russel was named the Grand Champion and also placed first in the day’s first showcase for odd numbered pens.
Jaxton Alvarado was the evening’s Reserve Champion. Alvarado also placed first in the evening’s second showcase for even numbered pens.
Maggy Moreman placed second in the odd numbered pen judging.
Ellie Daughtry placed second as well in the even numbered pen judging.
Russel was elated at his placement as Grand Champion.
“I feel great. I think I’m really going to cherish this moment.”
Russel commented that his older siblings have also won in the past. “I really look up to them. This was my first time winning grand so I followed in their footsteps.”
Russel is excited for the auction and hopes to put the money toward his college education.
Russel plans on going to Texas A&M University in College Station, where he’ll double major in wildlife and fisheries and agriculture economics.
Alvarado has competed in the past, though this was his first time winning Reserve Champion. He did not expect to get as high as Reserve Champion and said that this serves as a major confidence boost.
Kyle Morgenroth, the judge for the show, said he looking for a very specific set of criteria when judging poultry.
“I’m looking for the most meat on the bird,” continued Morgenroth. “When I’m feeling the bottom of the breast, it’s just wide. You want that keel bone to be as long and you want that meat to carry back. You don’t want it to taper, you want it straight back.”
Morgenroth stated that one of his favorite things to see at these showcases is the sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship the students show one another.
Ava Butler won the Pee Wee Showmanship award, Scott Yanta won the Junior Showmanship award and Daughtry won the Senior Showmanship award for the poultry show.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•