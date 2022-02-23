After seven years living in Beeville, Bill and Delores Smith will be retiring from their positions as managers of the Beeville RV Park.
Bill and Delores will return to Alabama, where their children reside.
“We came here from Alabama the first time. We liked Beeville so much. We came here in 2015 to work at the prison,” Bill said.
Bill worked at the prison for a year and a half before they decided to get back on the road in their RV. After a short while traveling, they returned to Beeville to finish out their working days.
Bill comments that at 70, it is definitely time to retire. They had already retired once in the past.
During their initial retirement, Bill said, they traveled from campground to campground, managing to stay for free as long as the camp ground required work campers. Through this, they managed to work for their spot.
After working as volunteers at the Beeville RV Park, a new owner offered them a position as managers of the site. Bill and Delores gave them their price, along with the stipulation of a free site for them, and the owner accepted.
Bill commented that part of their favorite thing regarding their management of the Beeville RV Park, and the lifestyle in general, is the different people they meet.
“When you make friends that last a long time,” said Bill, “that’s gold itself. We have done that, and I don’t believe we’ve made any enemies. ... It’s a different lifestyle. One, we aren’t tied to a house for 30 years, we can leave and come and go as we please. We meet a lot of different people and you rarely meet someone that has a negative attitude at a campground or RV park.”
Part of the appeal that the park has had to the Smiths is knowing everyone in the park and being close to their friends.
Bill has been involved with the Marine Corps League. He was an original commandant when the Marine Corps Ball first began.
“That’s one of the things that we will really truly miss,” said Delores. “It’s the biggest event in Bee County. We’ve always been involved in the Marine Corps Ball. ... That’s one of the main things that we will miss other than our close friends we’ve made.”
Bill and Delores commented that they’ve made many friends during their time in Beeville.
“When people are sad because you’re leaving, that tells me I’ve touched people’s lives. You can’t beat that,” commented Bill
Bill joked that reminiscing about these moments would probably make him think of a reason to stay.
“I love the community as a whole,” continued Bill. “I like small towns, but Beeville is not really a small town where everyone knows everybody’s business. It’s big enough where you’re meeting someone new every day. I have yet to meet a person in this town ... that is just mean natured. I haven’t met any yet.”
Bill said that he’s been all over the country and altercations start for the most trivial of reasons. However, that has not been something he has experienced in his time in Beeville.
Bill and Delores said that they would not have been able to do this without their initial pension from their first retirement.
The Smiths want everyone to know that they love Beeville. In a Facebook post made regarding their retirement and departure, Delores made it clear how much of a home Beeville has become. Although they are physically leaving, the connections and friendships they made during their time in the community is something they will not let fade.