In what can only be considered a landslide victory, the students of Skidmore-Tynan High School took home a large number of first place victories at the District 29-3A Academic UIL Meet. Ten different districts competed at the meet.
While the high school was awarded seven plaques showcasing its major accomplishments, it also received the highest honor of District 29-3A High School Champions for 2022. According to James Peralta, the UIL coordinator for Skidmore-Tynan, this was the eighth year in a row the school has been awarded this honor.
Anil Patel is a senior at Skidmore-Tynan and is proud to have ended his last UIL meet on a high note, having won eight first place awards for mathematics, science, chemistry and physics. Patel was also part of the literary criticism team, mathematics team, number sense team and science team, all of which won first place. Patel has been involved in UIL for all four years of his time at Skidmore-Tynan.
With his placement, he qualified for regionals.
Patel noted that the schedule was pretty tightly packed and much more hectic than his previous UIL meets.
Emilee Sturgeon said that she was surprised she won first place for persuasive speaking, considering that she focused much of her efforts on editorial writing.
“Hearing I won speaking against a really tough competitor was really exciting,” said Sturgeon
Kyle Haws won first place in editorial writing. This was Kyle’s first time attending a UIL meet.
“I did some writing events in middle school, but as a freshman, this was my first year actually going to an event,” said Haws. “We had some pretty stiff competition in editorial so this was pretty cool.”
Patel, Haws and Sturgeon all three agree that the skills they learned from their instructors and through these meets have prepared them for life past high school.
“Definitely just having that skill set of being able to know how to study and learn material on my own is more so what I’m happy to be able to draw from, having competed in UIL all these years,” said Patel.
In all, Skidmore-Tynan High School had 19 students qualify for regionals.
Twenty-three students from Skidmore-Tynan placed during the meet. The results are as follows:
• Nathaniel Adams Regional qualifier: computer science – second, computer science team – first.
• Yaneli Aguilar Placed: spelling and vocabulary – fourth.
• Jacob Campos Regional qualifier: mathematics team – first; Placed: accounting – fifth, mathematics – sixth.
• Jacob Dougherty regional qualifier, computer science – second, computer science team – first.
• Sierra Galindo Placed: news writing – fourth.
• Kyle Haws Regional qualifier: editorial writing – first.
• Robert Hensch Regional qualifier: science team – first.
• Tevin Hernandez regional qualifier: biology – first, science team – first.
• Cassidy Landrum Regional qualifier: informative speaking – third.
• Robert Lenz Regional qualifier: computer science – second, computer science team – first; Placed: current issues – fifth.
• Paul Looney Regional qualifier: mathematics team – first, number sense team – first, science team – first; Placed: number sense – fifth.
• Savannah Lopez Regional qualifier: news writing – third; Placed: headline writing – fifth.
• Dianne Martinez Placed: copy editing – fifth.
• Aidan Massengill Regional qualifier: persuasive speaking – second, number sense team – first.
• Lucas Olivares Regional qualifier: mathematics team – first, number sense team – first; Placed: calculator applications – fourth, accounting – sixth, mathematics – sixth.
• Anil Patel Regional qualifier: mathematics – first, science – first, chemistry – first, physics – first, calculator applications – second, headline writing – second, literary criticism team – first, mathematics team – first, number sense team – first, science team – first; Placed: ready writing – fifth, literary criticism – sixth.
• Danica Ramirez Regional qualifier: literary criticism team – first.
• Zachry Rife Regional qualifier: computer science – first, computer science team – first, number sense team – first; Placed: number science – sixth.
• Conner Salinas Regional qualifier: computer applications – second.
• Makayla Starr Regional qualifier: copy editing – first, literary criticism – third, number sense team – first.
• Emilee Sturgeon Regional qualifier: persuasive speaking – first, editorial writing – second.
• Annalysa Vela Placed: current issues – fourth.
• Keegan Westmoreland Regional qualifier: informative speaking – first, prose – first, literary criticism team – first; Placed: literary criticism – fourth.
Alternate teams
• Calculator applications team – second, Patel, Olivares, Campos, Alexis Moron.
• Current issues team – second, Vela, Lenz, Dougherty, Starr
District recognitions
• Journalism team – first
• Speech team – second
