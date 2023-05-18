Skidmore-Tynan Elementary students, under the supervision and guidance of 5th grade science teacher, Carolyn Duis, participated in the 2023 Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair at TAMU-CC on Saturday, April 22.
Students in 2nd - 5th grades who placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the school’s science fair were selected to move on to the regional science fair.
Those who participated, along with the category and name of their projects were Sloan Brown, 2nd grade, Biological Sciences, “Will it Grow?”; Whitten Haws, 3rd grade, Engineering/Technology, “Ready, Set, Beat;” Indee Jones, 4th grade, Chemistry, “Feeding Frenzy” (2nd place); Sydney O’Brien, 5th grade, Chemistry, “Have Your Cake and Experiment, Too” (2nd place); Claire Carriger, 5th grade; Physics and Mathematics, “Temperature Comparison Test;” and Thomas McWilliams, 5th grade, Chemistry, “Longest Lasting Gum.”
Information submitted by Amanda Carriger, S-T Elementary School