BEE COUNTY – Skidmore-Tynan High School and St. Mary’s Academy Charter School are participating in the Reforest Texas program. The planting activity takes place in early November, and each school will need 300 small pots and potting soil.
Rachel Orchard at Skidmore High School and Nicholas Hernandez at St. Mary’s Academy are the contacts accepting the donated material. TASS Incorporated is sponsoring the second annual Reforest Texas Tree project in area schools. Reforest Texas was started by students last year in an effort to address climate concerns without the drama being exhibited by the politicians and celebrities. As one student put it: “If planting trees might help and wouldn’t hurt, why not plant trees?”
In answer to that question, TASS Inc. (The Auxiliary of Swinney Switch), a nonprofit, started the Reforest Texas program. TASS Inc. provides the schools with acorns, pots and potting soil for students to sprout trees. The seedlings are sent home for planting or given to the Auxiliary to grow for three to five years. Once the trees are of sufficient size, they are given to communities or landowners who want to help Reforest Texas.
Ironically the school children hit on the only realistic solution to climate change. According to a study published in the Journal Science in July 2019 “This is by far—by thousands of times—the cheapest climate change solution,” and the most effective one, study co-author Thomas Crowther said.
The researchers analyzed 80,000 satellite pics and data regarding suitability for growth. Key to the study was identifying areas that were not currently agricultural or urban, that may have once been forested. Those areas would be prime for the reforest project. Students identified the acres of younger oak trees surrounding businesses on the FM Road 351 bypass as a perfect example of reforesting. The researchers estimated in 10 years the trees could consume 2/3 of the excess carbon put in the atmosphere as a result of industrialization. The simple solution was so elegant, it was quickly acclaimed and adopted by the United Nations.
Those interested in helping by donating pots, potting soil, seeds or acorns may contact the schools. Landowners who may be interested in planting trees may contact Becky Simonson at TASS Inc. at 361-350-0087. So far, 20 acres and several lots have been pledged to be available for planting.
Nicholas Hernandez, from St. Mary’s, is asking for donation of fruit and nut trees or cuttings, so their school can help plant trees and add resources to the community garden project. Reforest Texas is currently in six schools in South Texas and trying to expand to 100 schools by the end of the school year.