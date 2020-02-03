S-T ISD enacts cybersecurity policy

SKIDMORE – Responding to a mandate from Austin, the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District has adopted a cybersecurity policy aimed at securing the district against cyber attacks.
Under Senate Bill 820 enacted by the 86th legislature last year, “All school districts in the state of Texas are required to have a cybersecurity policy,” said Superintendent Dustin Barton.
The district also is required to train its employees on cybersecurity. Barton said part of the training will address fake emails and phishing scams. Technology Director Kevin Knisely will facilitate the training and act as a liaison with the Texas Education Agency, to whom any cyber attacks must be reported. Attacks also must be reported to students’ parents.
Also related to security, the trustees voted to hire Texarkana-based KLC Video Security to install video intercom entry stations and access control door systems on all three district campuses.
In other business, the board voted to spend $26,000 to convert the visitor side press box in the football stadium to an open-air platform with a roof. As part of the project, Barton said improvements will be made to the steps to improve ADA accessibility.
The board approved amendments to the district of innovation plan. One of the changes will allow the district to revoke a transfer student’s status for low attendance or bad behavior.
Another amendment will allow the district to solicit offers from other vendors for health insurance. Currently, Barton said, the district pays $540 per month toward coverage for each of its employees through the Teacher Retirement System.
“Our goal is to get better health care at a lower rate,” Barton said.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.