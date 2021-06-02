Someday Anil Patel will figure out how the universe works.
Today he’s the state champion in science and chemistry and only a junior at Skidmore-Tynan High School.
He’s been competing in science events since seventh grade, but his love for mathematics and science began when he was in kindergarten.
“I remember always going to the museums with my parents in London and Africa,” said Patel. “I’ve always loved it and my competitive nature helps with events. I’m excited to compete next year with my team as well.”
Patel explained that competing in events requires serious test-taking skills and a strong understanding of multiple subjects.
Each test is 60 questions, divided into three categories including biology, physics and chemistry. Each subject contains 20 questions.
“As you advance the test progressively gets harder,” said Patel.
A field trip to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi campus for a conference with state UIL directors sparked a plan inside Patel.
“We were able to listen to lectures and learn about the tests and resources available,” said Patel. “I got the textbooks they recommended and started studying as much as I could. I worked with Mrs. (Christie) Munson and her husband and Mrs. (Rachel) Keesey after school so I knew what areas I needed to work on.”
Patel said he was constantly going over practice tests and there were certain subjects that are not covered in a high school curriculum such as the more advanced calculus questions.
So he filled in the gaps by teaching himself and asking questions.
“He was very proactive about his studying habits,” said Munson, a chemistry teacher at the high school. “We were constantly trading tests and going over answers. He definitely has a future in science.”
Patel said his plans after high school are to major in physics and become a theoretical physicist, then obtain his doctorate and teach at the university level.
But he also wants to focus on his research in quantum gravity and ultimately come up with one very important theory.
“I want to come up one theory about how the universe works,” said Patel. “I want to explain why things happen and how they happen.”
Keesey, the biology and anatomy teacher at the high school said she is excited for his senior year and leading the team to another successful year.
“It was amazing to see him become the state champion,” she said. “I’m super proud of him for paving the way and working with the team so well. He worked so hard on his own and I know he’s going to do great.”
Patel is also the manager for the varsity volleyball team, a member of the Future Farmers of America team, treasurer of the student council and National Honor Society, and a member of one act play.
He also enjoys baking, especially French pastries like croissants and macaroons, because of the science involved.
“I like the challenge of making sure everything is very precise,” said Patel. “I weigh all of my ingredients because I know that if the mass of flour is off, or the amount of liquid or even the temperature of the oven is off by even a few degrees it will ruin the product.”
But I know the energy and time I put in are worth it for such a delicious product.”
Patel said if he could offer any advice to other students interested in competing and winning a state championship, it would be to go for extra help.
“The school is limited,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to learn on your own and ask questions. Put yourself out there and try.”
Patel is currently waiting for his gold state medals to be mailed.
