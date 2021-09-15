S-TISD asking voters to approve $14.6M bond initiative

The Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District board of trustees at its regular meeting last month unanimously approved an order to place a bond issue on the ballot in the upcoming November election.
The board, with one member missing, approved by a 6-0 vote an official certificate for order to place what will be known as the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District Proposition A on the ballot in November.
The proposition will call for the issuance of $14,640,000 school building bond for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district.
District Superintendent Richard Waterhouse said that the main purpose of the bond initiative is to build a new high school and renovate portions of the existing high school.
The main “bones” of the high school, Waterhouse said, were built in 1953.
Waterhouse said he worked with an architect to determine the bond amount based on the needs of the district.
“The next step is to bring a committee together and get into details,” Waterhouse said. “Before that, it’s kind of broad brush.
“We had to spell out, of course, what we were intending or hoping to do, but the actual blueprints and that sort of thing, we will get into those details now that (the board) has agreed to move forward with the bond initiative.”
The $14,640,000 will cover the principal of the debt obligations to be authorized with an estimated interest total of $8,390,856, bringing the estimated combined total to $23,030,856.
The estimated increase in taxes for the bond initiative is $103.65 per $100,000 of appraised value.
The district will also use money it will receive from an agreement with Pacific Wind Development LLC, a wind farm that is located within the district’s footprint, as well as money received through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) program to pay for other smaller projects that won’t affect the tax rate or the debt.
The board also approved a defeasance for certain outstanding bonds which reduced the current bond debt by $445,000. The defeasance, according to Waterhouse, will save the district $116,220 in interest payments.
Voters go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2.
