S-TISD earns highest TEA score in county

BEE COUNTY – Skidmore-Tynan schools received the highest state rating in Bee County with two As and one B.
The district also earned an A rating from the Texas Education Agency.
“When the 2019 TEA Accountability ratings were announced to S-TISD staff at the beginning of year inservice a roar erupted,” said Dr. Dustin Barton, Skidmore-Tynan ISD superintendent. “Campus and district staff were elated to see the fruits of their labor rewarded with an A rating from TEA for the district.”
S-TISD saw a marked improvement in the overall rating this year, moving from a score of 82, a B, in 2018 to a 92, an A, in 2019.
The district also received A’s in all three performances measures: Student Achievement, School Progress and Closing the Gaps.
Barton praised staff and students, saying, “These exemplary ratings are the result of the combined efforts and dedication of all district staff and students. I could not be more proud of them for achieving this recognition.”
The high school received an overall rating of 90, an A, and received A’s in all performance measures: Student Achievement, School Progress and Closing the Gaps.
The junior high also received an overall rating of 92, another A, and scoring a 100 in the Closing the Gaps performance measure.
The elementary school raised its overall rating from the previous year to an 82, a B.
S-TISD campuses earned a total of 11 state distinctions. The high school earned five distinctions for Science, Mathematics, ELAR, Top 25 percent for Closing the Gaps and Post-Secondary Readiness.
The junior high earned four distinctions for Top 25 percent Academic Growth, Top 25 percent Closing the Gaps, Mathematics and Post-Secondary Readiness.
The elementary earned two distinctions for Top 25 percent Academic Growth and Top 25 percent Closing the Gaps.
Beeville ISD
The Beeville school district received an overall C rating by the TEA.
“I appreciate what the Texas Education Agency A-F rating system is trying to do,” said Dr. Marc Puig, BISD superintendent. “Two BISD schools earned an A rating, and we received 12 academic distinctions, more than any district in Bee County.
“These distinctions were awarded for progress in reading, math, science and post-secondary readiness.
“We are very proud of our teachers, students and staff for their dedication and teamwork toward achieving these accomplishments.”
The A.C. Jones High Health Professionals Magnet Academy earned distinctions for ELA/Reading, Science, Comparative Academic Growth and Postsecondary Readiness.
R.A. Hall Elementary earned distinctions for ELA/Reading and Comparative Closing the Gaps.
The Joe Barnhart Academy earned distinctions for ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps.
TEA scores by campus are: Jones High: C, Jones High Health Professions Academy: A, FMC Elementary: D, R.A. Hall: C, HMD Early Childhood: C, Moreno Junior High: D, The Joe Barnhart Academy: A.
Despite the accomplishments, the ratings by campuses were not how the public should view the campuses, Puig said.
“The TEA A-F accountability system is largely unimaginative and produces a distorted impression about what’s actually happening in our school community,” he said.
“TEA assigns letter grades based predominantly on once-per-year standardized test scores.
“TEA’s approach is just too small thinking for our taste. BISD focuses on the joy of learning, inquiry and discovery — not standardized testing.
“It’s our innovative ethos that propels us to push the boundaries of what is possible for our children in BISD.
“Bottom line, our ratings improved in four out of five BISD campuses, and will continue to do so. And, more importantly, the learning choices in BISD continue to skyrocket.”
The superintendent reminds community residents that the district has expanded the courses offered to students, giving them options not seen at other schools.
“BISD thinks much bigger than TEA,” Puig said. “We offer an elementary Spanish curriculum, early childhood computer science, world-class fine arts, innovative free after-school programming and state-of-the-art career and technology experiences. I rate BISD an ‘A’ based on these expansive learning opportunities alone. In fact, there isn’t a school system within a 60-mile radius that offers such a ‘value-added’ experience for children and parents.”
SMACS
At St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, TEA awarded that campus an overall B. The school also received distinctions for ELA/Reading and Postsecondary Closing the Gaps.
Pettus ISD
Mike Homann, superintendent at Pettus ISD, wasn’t pleased with the TEA’s report card to the district.
The district scored a D, while the elementary scored a B and the secondary scored a D.
“It is not acceptable,” he said. “It shows we have a lot of work to do.”
Preliminary results came out earlier and painted a different picture for the district.
“The results were absolutely disappointing,” he said. “The elementary being a B was a beacon of light that shows there can be improvement.”
Homann, like other district leaders, said that they would immediately begin looking at the data to see how best to improve their scores.
“I don’t want to make any excuses for it,” he said. “I know they can do better. I have seen what they are able to do in the classrooms. It’s just putting it all together and stressing the importance of it.”
Admittedly, it will take time as this scoring system isn’t straightforward.
“There are 100 or more different things that could affect your rating,” he said. “We have to look at all the data and figure out where the issue lies, and we can put it all together.”
None of the improvements will come quickly, despite this being a priority.
“Everything in school districts take a long time to fix,” he said. “It all depends on where we identify the problem and how quickly we can get on that remedy.”
Pawnee ISD
Pawnee ISD received a B rating both for the district and the elementary/junior high.
A call to the superintendent was not immediately returned.
