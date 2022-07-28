Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse has, time and time again, expressed that his district is committed to creating and maintaining high academic standards.
The results of that commitment were clearly evident when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results late last month.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD’s passage rate – defined as “approaches grade level” by the TEA – was at or above the statewide average in 18 of the 20 tests administered and at or above the Region II average on 17 of the 20 tests.
The district was ahead of the state average on 13 of the 15 elementary and junior high level tests, which include reading and math tests for third- through eighth-graders, science tests for fifth- and eighth-graders and a social studies test for eighth-graders.
The district’s passage rate was at least 10 percentage points better on nine of those tests, including the sixth-grade reading test, on which the district was 22 points better than the statewide average of 69%.
The other eight where the district was ahead of the state average were: fifth-grade science (15 points better), seventh-grade reading (13), seventh-grade math (13), eighth-grade social studies (13), sixth-grade math (12), fourth-grade reading (11), eighth-grade reading (10) and eighth-grade science (10).
Skidmore was ahead of the state average by eight, six and five points on the fifth-grade math, eighth-grade math and fifth-grade reading tests, respectively. It was also equal to the state average on the fourth-grade math test.
The only tests where S-TISD was below state average were third-grade math (13 points lower) and third-grade reading (two).
The comparison to the region averages was largely similar with the only exception on the fourth-grade math test, where the district was one point lower than the Region II average of 70%.
On the five high-school level tests – English I, English II, algebra 1, biology and U.S. history – Skidmore-Tynan’s passage rate was above state and region averages on all of them.
On the English I test, the district’s 84% passage rate was 21 points better than the state average and 25 points better than the region average.
On the English II test, Skidmore-Tynan’s rate of 86% was 15 better than the state average and 17 better than the region average.
On the algebra I test, S-T’s passage rate of 93% was 19 points better than the state and region average of 74%.
On the biology test, the district’s rate of 94% was 12 better than the state and 13 better than the region.
On the U.S. history test, the district was 10 points above state and region average with a 99% passage rate.
Skidmore-Tynan boasted improved passage rates on 12 of the 15 elementary/junior high tests and all five of the high school tests when compared to its own rates from 2021.
The district showed improvement of 23, 21, 18, 13 and seven points on five of the reading tests at the lower levels, and jumps of 29, 12, 11, nine and two points on five of the math tests at the same level. It also showed improvement on both science tests.
The only drops compared to the 2021 numbers came in eighth-grade math (eight points lower), fifth-grade reading (three) and eighth-grade social studies (one).
For the five high school tests, the district saw two nine-point jumps (English I and algebra I), two eight-point improvements (English II and U.S. history) and a two-point improvement on the biology test.
