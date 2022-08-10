Skidmore-Tynan High School has broken ground on its new bond project. At the end of this project, Skidmore-Tynan ISD will have a brand new high school for its students and faculty.
According to Steve Batchelor, the director of operations for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, the current construction that can be seen at the district is being done to set up draining, water lines and electrical lines to the area where the new building will be located.
The plans for a new high school have been in the works for five years. Batchelor said that several years ago, Skidmore-Tynan ISD initiated a bond that did not pass. Now that time has passed, the voters and community decided now would be a good time to initiate the bond.
“It’s kind of tough right now though with the economy the way it is,” said Batchelor. “Supply and demand on materials and all of that. It’s really a process of trying to get all the people together to make it happen and make it happen on a good timeline.”
Richard Waterhouse, the superintendent for Skidmore-Tynan ISD, is proud to bring this project to the district. The bond was for $14.5 million. However, as Batchelor corroborated, the cost of this project has gone up. Waterhouse estimates the project will cost $18 million, even after some cuts that were made.
According to Batchelor, the new high school will be state of the art. It will include up to date security measures and technology. The old high school building will be renovated after construction is complete. After renovations are complete, the old building will be used for additional classroom space along with community classroom projects.
“We would love to have a little substation there for the sheriff’s department or law enforcement,” said Batchelor. “We will be putting some of our CTE classes in there so we are going to be expanding from our one building there.”
The school district brought in a committee that included community members, staff members and architects to determine what would be needed in the new high school.
“The last thing we wanted to do was build something that wouldn’t meet our needs in the near future,” said Waterhouse. “All things were considered.”
Along with security considerations, the committee also discussed what the students and staff would need for their academic success.
In terms of security, the new high school will have security devices mounted at each access point to the school. State of the art cameras will also be implemented. New science labs will also be included in the new high school. While the current career and technology wing will remain unchanged, some things will be brought into the new high school building.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD expects the high school to be open a year from now in August 2023.
