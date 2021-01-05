Salazar bids adieu to life as commissioner

For Carlos Salazar, an 18-year ride is coming to an end.
Salazar on Dec. 31 will serve his last day as Bee County Precinct 1 commissioner, as a result of being unseated in the Nov. 3 general election by Republican Kristofer Linney.
Salazar, who was the last remaining Democrat on the commissioners court, first took office Jan. 1, 2003.
Prior to that, the Beeville native had served from 1989 to 2001 as a member of the Beeville City Council.
“Three of those years was as mayor,” Salazar said. “I lost one term and sat out. Then I sat out a year and ran for commissioner.”
With the exception of his two-year hitch in the U.S. Army when he was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, from 1974-76, Salazar said he has worked every day at CBS Grocery in the 800 block of West Milam Street since late his father opened the store in August 1968.
“That taught us to work,” Salazar said of himself and his family. “We’re workers.
“There’s constant communication with people and you interact with them so you build that rapport so you can communicate with people. As an elected official, that’s job No. 1, being able to communicate with the public.”
While he admits he never would have seen himself going into a life as a public servant, it was because of two of his uncles that Salazar decided to run for Beeville City Council. One of his uncles was a justice of the peace and the other was a county commissioner.
“I had been around politics since I was a little guy,” he said. “One of my uncles encouraged me to run for city council. I did and the rest was history.”
Salazar said he always took seriously his responsibility as an elected official, and he always was willing to lend a hand to a constituent in need.
“In the Hispanic culture, your constituents look to the Hispanic elected officials for all kinds of help,” Salazar said. “Just the other day, I took a man to the DPS office to get a driver license. And I stayed there and helped him because he didn’t speak English.”
He has received myriad requests over the years, from people needing assistance to feed their families after losing a job to women requiring resources to get away from an abusive spouse or boyfriend and more.
“They look to you for all kinds of help,” Salazar said. “They’ll probably keep calling me and I will keep helping them.
“I grew up in the neighborhood, the west side. I know my people and my people know me.”
Being a public servant has been a rewarding experience, he said, which is why he loved his job as a commissioner.
“After we separate that portion of my job, then we come to my hat as a county commissioner,” Salazar said. “We had some tough, tough decisions. But I never had any regrets over any decisions I made.”
Despite the stigma that all Democrats are liberal, the outgoing commissioner considers himself to be conservative, which is why he strove to always put needs before wants.
“I pay taxes,” Salazar said. “I own a business.”
His fiscal conservatism was put through its paces when the commissioners court was in talks to craft the county’s 2020-21 budget. The commissioners had to consider meeting Bee County’s obligations while revenue is down due to a slumping petrochemical industry and a decline in sales tax proceeds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, additional money had to be budgeted to fund the county’s response to the virus.
“This year’s budget, we were about to raise taxes,” Salazar said. “The auditor said we had strong reserves, greater than the amount we needed. So I recommended taking money from the reserves to help balance the budget and they agreed with it.”
But even while officials strove to keep spending under control, Salazar said he believes one of his greatest accomplishments is the contributions he made to enhancing Bee County’s infrastructure, starting with the restoration of the county courthouse and ending with the construction of a new, modern facility for the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and jail.
He also is proud of being the first commissioner to pose the idea of bringing dilapidated private roads into the county road system so that they could be improved and maintained for public use. Other commissioners since have employed this practice, Salazar said.
“I got approval to put up 27 security lights out in areas that needed them,” he said.
After having left his mark on Bee County, on Dec. 22, Salazar sifted through years of files piled on his desk amid scattered personal effects and photographs of his wife, Mayra, his three children and three stepchildren and his grandchildren.
Salazar said he will miss coming every day to the Bee County Courthouse to work with other county staff.
“The employees, the people I work with, they’re all awesome,” he said.
Salazar, who will turn 65 in January, said he will continue working at CBS. While it sometimes stings for him to have been handed a defeat in the election, the outgoing commissioner said his family is glad that Salazar will not be involved in politics.
“They’re happy for me,” he said. “They feel that I won’t have so much stress, because being a public servant is stressful at times. So maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.”