BEEVILLE – Scientists don’t yet know what the creature is saying, but some believe that he has his own language.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, Bigfoot enthusiasts gathered at the community center to listen as scientists spoke of sightings and evidence that they say proves this creatures exists.
At times, the center was filled to standing-room only for this inaugural event.
Recordings were played that afternoon by John Morley, with Texas Hominid Research, to this room of enthusiasts.
“What you just heard was recorded on private property up in north central Texas,” said Morley.
“You will notice on the first one it is says, ‘Aalo’ti’ but it could be ‘Haloti.’”
According to information provided by Morley, this refers to a “special female leader Sasquatch capable of writing replies to questions using printed English words.”
He continued to play recording, made over the past few years on ranches throughout the state.
As they played, a voice could be heard on the recording.
“That sounded like some sort of chant,” Morley said. “It is very monotone. It is repeated four times, two sequences.”
The recording repeats, “Oo-naw-hey-yaa, Oo-naw-hey-yaa, Oo-naw-hey-yaa, Oo-naw-hey-yaa.”
“Those are vowels,” Morley said. “Those are words.
“I have no idea what it means, but those are words.”
Sasquatch, he said, is intelligent and capable of learning.
He relayed the story of one researcher who heard something that chilled him to the bone.
“When he heard this, he became so unnerved, he almost got out of the research business,” Morely said.
The recording featured a voice simply saying “Buddy” — his name.
Local researcher Balde Galvan, who coordinated Sunday’s Bigfoot Forum, said that evidence exists that the creature calls the northern part of the county home, specifically Normanna and the Pettus area.
“There is a county road that goes from Pettus to Goliad, and people have seen this creature go by,” Galvan said. “People in Bee County have had experiences as well. Hunters have killed animals and had Bigfoot steal it from them.”
The animal, he said, is smart and is known to play tricks on hunters. It also has the ability, he said, to mimic other animals for reasons not yet understood.
Many of the recordings Sunday were just that — mimicry by Bigfoot.
“What you heard first was a crow, but what you heard next was a Bigfoot imitating crow,” Morley said. “If you listen closely, you can tell the difference.”
“How can you tell the difference between that vocalization and the one made by Bigfoot?” one audience member asked.
“It is just a lot experience,” Morley said.
That mimicry is a common trickery done, researchers said Sunday.
“If there are coyotes around, they will always join in,” Morley said. “There is a relationship between coyotes and Bigfoot.
“We don’t know if it because the coyotes think they will get to feed on a kill that Bigfoot made.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.