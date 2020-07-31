BEEVILLE – The Bee County Office of Emergency Management has announced that the free COVID-19 testing planned for Aug. 1 at the Bee County Expo Center has been canceled.
However, there are free testing events scheduled for Aug. 8-10, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. No appointment is necessary, but those wishing to be tested are asked to bring a cellular telephone and a photo identification card.
As more people get tested, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bee County continues to increase. On July 30, the Bee County Judge’s Office reported that there were 405 residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since testing began in March. There were 20 new cases reported that day alone.
Of those cases, which do not count inmates in the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons. With regard to those facilities, according to the department’s online dashboard, the McConnell Unit as of July 31 had 44 active cases among offenders, 66 among employees. Recovered cases totaled nine among employees, eight among offenders.
At the Garza East Unit, there are 12 offenders and 11 employees counted as active cases while there were zero offenders and eight employees listed as recovered.
The neighboring Garza West Unit reports 13 active cases among offenders and 11 among employees. Recovered cases totaled eight among offenders and nine among employees.
As of 9 a.m. July 30, there were 18 patients hospitalized at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville for COVID-19, including 10 Bee County residents. Among the patients also were four TDCJ inmates and one federal inmate.