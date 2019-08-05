BEEVILLE – Two men seen burglarizing property by neighbors are in jail this week.
Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and Beeville Police Department said both suspects were caught quickly as they hid from law enforcement personnel looking for them.
The most recent incident took place on July 29 in the area of FM 2824 and County Road 305 northwest of Beeville.
Deputies were dispatched to the area at 7 a.m. after a neighbor noticed a man trying to break into a structure and called to report the incident.
When deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect had been seen running into the brush.
With a description of the suspect, Deputy Lindsay Scotten with the BCSO canine Renzo and Officer Ryan Treviño with the Beeville Independent School District Police Department began searching the immediate area.
An aircraft provided by the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife assisted, but no one was able to locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.
Deputy Nicole DeLaGarza, who was also involved in the search, then found a vehicle in the area that deputies believed was driven by the suspect. Deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen in the Beeville area.
The BCSO’s dog led deputies to a neighboring house, which was later discovered to have been burglarized.
Then, at about 2:30 p.m. deputies received another call of a burglary in progress on the U.S. Highway 181 Business Route, and the description of the man seen matched that of the suspect deputies had been looking for earlier.
Sgt. Rick Villarreal was the first deputy on the scene, and he realized that someone had entered the residence through a window.
That time Villarreal was joined at the scene by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, BPD, police from Coastal Bend College and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
When the officers entered the home, Sgt. Chris Haller of the BPD and Villarreal found the suspect, 34-year-old John Andrew Saenz, hiding in a closet.
Deputies reported that Villarreal used a Centurion Law Enforcement Deployment System to disable the suspect, and he was apprehended without resisting.
Saenz was booked into the Bee County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony, two counts of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief with a value of $2,500 to $30,000 and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest/search/detention.
Burglary of a habitation is a second degree felony. If convicted on that charge, Saenz could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and be ordered to pay a fine of as much as $10,000.
Burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle offenses are both state jail felonies and can be punished, upon conviction, by a term of up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of $10,000.
The resisting charge is a Class A misdemeanor. Punishment for that offense is up to a year in jail and a fine of as much as $4,000.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd thanked the other agencies for helping with the combined effort that made apprehension of the suspect possible.
The earlier incident inside the city limits took place on July 28.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said units were sent to the 400 block of West Hefferman Street at 7:11 p.m. after a resident of that block noticed a man trying to break into a storage shed behind a residence.
The caller provided a good description of the man he saw entering the shed, and Detective Sgt. Greg Baron spotted a individual approaching the residence who was wearing the same clothes described by the witness.
Baron detained him and ended up arresting 24-year-old José Suniga.
The suspect was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Bridge reported that investigators are still looking for evidence that could lead them to the person or persons who fired shots at a residence in the 700 block of West Morales Street that same night.
The chief said officers were on patrol in that area when they heard shots fired.
The officers later found the residence and were showed where at least one round had been fired through a window of the house.
Because of the late hour, 11:17 p.m., no one saw the vehicle from which the shots were fired, and police do not have any leads in connection with the shooting.
Other evidence was found at the scene to indicate that someone had fired at least one shot at the house.
Bridge said no one was injured in the shooting.
Anyone who has any information that could lead to an arrest in any criminal incident could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 by calling Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206 and reporting the information.
No one who provides a tip to CBCS has to identify himself or herself to receive a reward.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.