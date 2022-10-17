A new series of scams has begun targeting Bee County residents. According to Nickelle Gonzales, the Bee County Clerk, these scams initially began as just phone calls and letters. These correspondences claim to be coming from clerk’s office.
“We started to see that there was a pattern and an increase in calls in regards to phone calls that they were getting, stating that they were working for the Bee County Clerk’s Office and threatening that they were going to have them arrested or have warrants issued due to fees and fines that they owed my office,” said Gonzales. “As soon as we started to see that pattern, I immediately notified law enforcement and put it out on social media that if anyone received any phone call that it was fraudulent.”
Certain red flags that residents can keep an eye out for include letters that personally state an intent to arrest or informing the citizens of a warrant.
“We certainly aren’t going to call people because we just don’t have the resources at the time to do that,” said Gonzales.
This is not the first time that the Bee County Clerk’s Office has been impersonated in a case of fraud. One such incident had the scammer spoof the number of the clerk’s office.
In the four years that Gonzales has been in office, she has had to officially report scams to the public three times. Gonzales made clear that the scammers hope to gain money and personal information through scare tactics.
“They prey unfortunately on the elderly,” said Gonzales. “... Or this last time, I see that it’s a lot of young people that they are calling as well.”
One individual even had the scammers call their place of work, according to Gonzales.
Gonzales urges residents to disregard these correspondences and to avoid giving out personal and financial information. She also urges concerned citizens to reach out to the clerk’s office at 361-621-1557.
“Please be careful. Whether it’s my office or anything anytime somebody is calling and asking for money, I highly advise you not give any kind of information out over the phone until you’ve researched it first,” said Gonzales.
