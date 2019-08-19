BEEVILLE – Emergency first responders apparently jumped at the chance to take part in an active shooter exercise at A.C. Jones High School Tuesday morning.
Art Gamez, chief of the Beeville Independent School District Police Department, is calling the first-ever training scenario for his department a success.
Gamez said one of his officers, Ryan Treviño reacted quickly when they heard the first shots fired.
“Our first objective is to stop the threat,” Gamez said. Treviño accomplished that within the first minute after hearing the shots on the first floor of the high school.
Then, as Treviño joined efforts to clear the building, one room at a time, of any other threats, Officer Carmen Rojas stood over the shooter with gun drawn, making sure he stayed on the floor.
The exercise began at 9:06 a.m. The first officers to assist arrived and rushed into the building at 9:08 a.m. but the shooter was already on the floor.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, deputies from the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Beeville Police Department and Precinct 3 Constable Kirk Delgado rushed to the scene to begin clearing the building.
Meanwhile, about 150 Jones High students and staff members who had volunteered serve as actors during the exercise and to play the part of shooting victims scattered out into the rooms, hallways and stairwells as police rushed into the building.
The volunteers played their parts well, acting as if they were truly wounded and begging for help.
Gamez said the officers arriving at the high school began the next step in the process, clearing the building, room by room, to make sure there were no more threats.
The “victims” were pleading with the officers for help and crying out in pain. But the officers knew their first duty was to make the building safe for the rescuers.
“The next step is extracting the victims,” Gamez said. To do that a rescue task force was quickly established.
Angel Care Ambulance Service went to the Trojan stadium to establish a triage area.
“We have to secure the scene before the rescue task force can be allowed inside,” Gamez said.
Firefighters from throughout the area took advantage of the opportunity to train for that type of emergency. Fire departments from throughout Bee County were on the scene.
Beeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Burris said fire department members from Skidmore, Tynan Normanna and even Swinney Switch came to Beeville to participate in the exercise.
The firefighters used folding canvas Rescue Essential QuickLitters to load up the wounded and get them out of the building for medical treatment.
As the firefighters loaded patients on the Quicklitters, law enforcement personnel guarded the hallways and continued clearing the rooms in the building.
As the walking wounded were led out of the building, volunteers in pickup trucks began arriving at the school to help get the victims to a triage center that EMS had established at the nearby Trojan Stadium.
The BVFD even brought their all-terrain Polaris vehicle to the rescue operation.
At the stadium, medics classified the wounded for treatment.
Drivers then began parking buses in front of JHS to load up anyone who did not need urgent medical care and get them out of the way of the police operations.
Gamez said Bee County Deputy Lt. Derek Franco had the sheriff’s office drone in the air to make sure there were no threats outside the building.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had an operation this large,” Gamez said the day after the exercise. The experience gave all emergency responder teams in this area a good chance to practice an important response to a major event.
“Everybody went to work to handle the situation,” Gamez said. “All in all, I’m very very pleased with all the actions.”
At the command center across North Adams Street in a church parking lot, DPS supervisors joined Gamez, Sheriff Alden Southmayd, Police Chief Robert J. Bridge, Coastal Bend College Police Chief Kevin Behr and others in managing the exercise.
Observers were positioned throughout the school building and other locations to monitor the responses and record the times involved in getting police and emergency medical teams to the scene.
After the drill ended, most of the personnel involved gathered for an important debriefing to see what they could learn by any mistakes made during the exercise.
“This is our first one,” Gamez said after the exercise. “We’re always looking for ways to improve.”
Gamez said one of the most effective benefits of the exercise was that the entire high school staff took part in the event.
“From the principal all the way down,” Gamez said. “Their role is just as important as what we do,” he said of the officers and emergency responders. “They need to practice this as much as we do.”
The BISD police chief said the success of Tuesday’s exercise is encouraging to him and now that he has seen how local emergency responders jumped into the exercise, he believes more such exercises my be planned in the future.
“I’m hoping we make this an annual event,” the chief said. “It took a lot of time; it took a lot of effort.”
However, Gamez and everyone else who participated in the event believes it was worth the work.
The chief said he wanted to thank JHS teacher Evelyn Shaw, who coordinated moulage for the student actors involved in the exercise.
Shaw’s makeup work on the wounds and the way the actors played their roles brought the exercise to another level for the emergency responders involved in the drill.
Gamez said no one ever expects incidents like mass shootings to take place in their own communities.
“However, the world is changing,” he said, and it is a good idea for those who will be called upon to respond in a terrible incident like a mass shooting to practice what would need to be done.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.