School district aiming to help those would-be dropouts stay in school

BEEVILLE – School board trustees in Beeville clamored last week as everyone wanted to be first to approve creating a program to help students at risk of dropping out.
Known as the Option Flexible School Day Program, locally dubbed the Trojan Flex Program, this program makes it possible for students to take classes around the circumstances, such as having a baby, that otherwise would have caused them to drop out.
Larry Cantu, assistant principal at Moreno Junior High, told trustees last week, “The goal of the program is to allow students who are identified at risk the opportunity to become successful and receive a high school diploma.
“The purpose of the program is to reduce the dropout rate, increase graduation rate and meet the needs of students who need a flexible school schedule.
“We want to recover those students who have already dropped out. We want to bring those students back into our district.”
Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig adds, “Students gain greater flexibility towards meeting their graduation requirements, which may be affected due to challenging life circumstances.
“BISD benefits by maximizing attendance time, and by providing innovative opportunities for students to earn credits and graduate from high school.
“BISD also benefits from additional state funding for students with non-traditional schedules.”
The program will be available to eligible students at both Moreno and Jones High School and available to those up to age 26.
““Essentially, this to provide just one more avenue to reach those kids that might otherwise not graduate,” Puig said. “We have children in our district that are pregnant.
“We have kids that have had situations where they have to go to work in the day and this way we can give them some flexibility to come in the afternoon.”
The state sets the criteria for students eligible for this program.
“Students under 18 participating in OFSDP must obtain written parental consent,” Puig said. “The Optional Flexible School Day Program will be available for students in grades 7-12.”
This program isn’t about increasing revenue to the district but instead about ensuring that students graduate.
“We have a solemn responsibility to ensure every child graduates from high school, including our at-risk population,” Puig said. “This represents another bold, innovative strategy to ensure we deliver on this responsibility.
“To this end, BISD board of trustees approved implementation of the Optional Flexible School Day Program. Allowing flexible hours will increase student attendance, reduce dropout rates and increase the number of students completing credits.”
The program is simple in its design but grand in its scope.
Students, once in the program, can work their school day around their prior commitments.
“With the flexible school day program, students will be able to select from one of two scheduling options, which include an 8 a.m. to noon block and a 12:30 to 4 p.m. block,” Puig said. “The four-hour blocks will allow for full state funding if the student is in attendance for the entire scheduled time, or a half-day credit for two hours of attendance.”
The Texas Education Agency will still need to approve Beeville’s plan for the program, allowing the district to receive additional funding.
“Beeville ISD relentlessly strives to address the needs of our at-risk population by carefully monitoring student progress, participating in research-based dropout prevention initiatives and implementing bold, innovative programs,” he said. “If approved by the (TEA), the program would allow BISD to obtain state funding for students with nontraditional schedules.”
