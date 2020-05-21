School district leader leaving

BEEVILLE – Dr. Marc Puig, who serves as Beeville ISD’s superintendent, was named the lone finalist for a superintendent position in San Antonio.
South San Antonio Independent School District board members voted 6-1 Wednesday evening, May 13, naming Puig as their top choice for the position.
“As a collective board, we are extremely grateful for the servant leadership provided by Dr. Puig,” said Leticia Munoz, Beeville school board president. “He came at a time when the district needed strong leadership to raise expectations for students and staff and help our district move to a higher level of performance.
“We are appreciative for the significant impact he has made and will miss him, but we also know the district and campus leadership will continue the important work already underway for the children of Beeville ISD.
“The board of trustees will soon meet to discuss the transition, including steps towards hiring a firm for the superintendent search.”
The San Antonio district cannot formally name Puig their new superintendent for 21 days — allowing the public time to review and comment on their decision.
Puig came to Beeville in 2016 replacing Dr. Sue Thomas who retired from the position just a year prior.
“I am incredibly humbled to have worked for such a visionary school board,” Puig said. “Our BISD trustees are absolutely amazing in every sense of the word.
“A great school board is the linchpin.
“Trustees are the owners of the district, and most important, leaders of our community; therefore, the future success of BISD ultimately rests on their shoulders. And knowing our BISD board members very well, I trust they will continue to inspire bold, innovative leaders.”
