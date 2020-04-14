School district postpones election

BEEVILLE – Beeville trustees have cancelled their May 2 election because of the potential spread of COVID-19.
On the ballot for this election are two positions.
Incumbent Kevin Behr will face Art Gamez Sr. while incumbent Pete Martinez will face John Gonzales.
Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig said that the recommendation from Election Administrator Laura Warnix was “postponement.”
“This is in line with the governor’s recent proclamation to give the local entities the authority to postpone elections given the severity of the pandemic,” Puig told trustees during an emergency meeting Monday, March 23.
“This still includes our existing board members staying on the board,” said Trustee Orlando Vasquez.
At issue was the multitude of problems that the coronavirus would cause for hiring election judges and staff along with those wanting to vote.
“She’s very concerned about personnel, distancing and a very low turnout which might not be a true representation of the voting public,” said Behr.
Warnix, during a commissioners court meeting earlier that day, said, “I don’t know if I am going to be able to find workers.
“I don’t know if I am going to find a building to hold this election.”
The county uses only electronic voting for in-person voting. “This means we have to sanitize the equipment after every use,” Warnix said.
Initially, trustees at Coastal Bend College had voted to continue with their May 2 election; however, that changed Friday, March 27, at the urging of Warnix and the county.
“The Secretary of State’s office cannot stop them from doing that because they have no government authority over them,” Warnix said during the commissioners meeting Monday, March 23, and before the college trustees postponed their election.
“And I know that (college trustees) made their decision based on factors for them.
“But I have a real concern with this.”
The college also on Tuesday, March 24, closed their campus to the public but as of then, had not closed their daycare.
Dr. Justin Hoggard, CBC president, said, “We know we have a couple of children of first responders in there, and we want to ensure those children are taken care of.”
Warnix said that many of her election workers use this same daycare, and that would make it difficult for them to man the polls.
“It kind of puts us in a bind,” Warnix said. “That is where my staff uses for daycare.
“The schools are closed, and they have young children. I am getting to the point where I cannot operate my office.”
Because of elections rules, much has to be done, including posting information, well prior to the election.
“If the entities postpone their election, they go on the November ballot,” Warnix said. “If they hold an election, and no one shows up, they don’t get that option to go back. Their elections are done.”