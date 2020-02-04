School of history lives in Thomas Jefferson gym

BEEVILLE – It has been nearly a year now since the demolition of Thomas Jefferson and Madderra-Flournoy schools began, but it could be wrapping up soon.
Only a portion of Thomas Jefferson remains, but it is a part that holds the most memories for many residents.
It is the gym — a piece of the old high school.
“A lot of people that were in the band studied there,” said Sylvia Garcia-Smith, former student of the school. “I learned how to dance in there.
“It was special.”
She adds that while she doesn’t remember the dances, she does remember one aspect.
“The girls and the boys were separate,” she said. “It was hard learning to dance with another girl.”
As for the boys, “they were outside learning sports or something,” she added.
Madderra-Flournoy Elementary was the first of this pair to fall when the decision was made to demolish the unused buildings.
“All of the buildings and the debris have been hauled off,” said Erasmo Rodriguez, Beeville ISD deputy superintendent.
This was supposed to be a six-month project. Additional time is being taken because much of the material is being recycled and not buried in a landfill.
“Some of it has to be taken to a hazardous waste facility in Corpus Christi,” Rodriguez told school board members.
Beeville trustees had closed Thomas Jefferson in 2018 because of its age. Madderra-Flournoy had not been used for many years.
This gym is the oldest portion of Thomas Jefferson and is now the last piece to fall.
Garcia-Smith said that it was part of the original high school which would later be torn down and replaced with the Thomas Jefferson school, then a junior high.
“There are many memories for all of us there, not just dancing,” Garcia-Smith said.
Debbie Fulton, another former student, said, “I remember running up those stairs in junior high and I remember telling kids not to run up those stairs when I was working in the office.”
She worked as a consultant for the school district after graduation.
“I went to junior high there. My daddy taught there and I worked there,” Fulton said.
She remembers well the hours spent in that band hall.
“We would practice there until 7 at night,” Fulton said. “We would do that night after night.”
Beda Israel Kantarjian remembers the stage in that old gym as the heart of Beeville entertainment.
“Everything that happened in town, happened there,” Kantarjian said. “That is what we used for the auditorium.
“Even the Grand Ole Opry came there.”
Kantarjian thinks she was even in the bleachers when the Harlem Globetrotters played in this gym.
As a student, she would walk from Madderra-Flournoy, then a junior high, to practice in that gym.
“I had so much fun in that old place,” she said. “Except for the basketball; I didn’t like that.”
Graffiti now surrounds the Trojan mural there. Time has taken its toll on this building — a legacy of school years gone by.
