Staff shortages and the threat of winter weather forced the closure of school at the county’s three largest school districts last week.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD was the first of the three to announce a closure that lasted through Jan. 21.
The district, on Jan. 17 – which was a school holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day – said that it was closing down because of a staffing shortage.
In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Richard Waterhouse said that the district did not have enough healthy staff members to remain open due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We just don’t have enough healthy staff or the ability to bring in substitute teachers to continue this week,” the statement read. “We had an additional 10 staff test positive as of this morning.”
Waterhouse added that the district would not need to extend the school year because it had built extra calamity days into the district calendar.
“I understand the strain the closing places on our families and would not do this if there were an alternative,” Waterhouse’s statement read.“This action is taken reluctantly, but is in the best interest of our students and staff. Guidance changes continuously and I will ensure that we will communicate our plans as they change,” Waterhouse said.
The following evening, Beeville ISD announced it would shut down in response to a staffing shortage.
In a letter sent to parents and guardians Jan. 18 just before 5 p.m., the district announced that it was closing through Jan. 21.
“Due to the rising number of COVID absentees from our staff we regret to inform you that we must close school for the remainder of the week (Wednesday, January 19 – Friday, January 21, 2022),” the statement read.
“This decision was made solely on our shortage of staff, as we could not provide an effective learning environment for our students.”
“Although this is not ideal and we know it will impact our families, this is the best decision for the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and district.”
The letter went on to say that closure would allow staff members to recuperate and prepare, and also allow time for the number of positive COVID-19 cases to decrease.
The previous day, BISD announced that it was reinstating a mask mandate. The letter sent Jan. 18 said that mandate would remain in place through Jan. 31.
Extracurricular activities continued throughout the week despite the closure.
Both districts said that because the closure was due to a staffing shortage and not an outbreak of COVID-19 in the student population, extracurricular activities could continue as scheduled based on the guidance they had received on the subject.
Pettus ISD announced Jan. 20 that it was canceling classes for Jan. 21 because of the threat of severe weather that had been forecast to hit the area.
Coastal Bend College followed suit later that same day, announcing a cancellation of classes at all of its campuses.
Pawnee ISD also announced a closure for Jan. 21 because of the threat of severe weather.
All of the districts resumed their normal schedules Jan. 24, as did St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, which had announced on Jan. 14 that it would be closed through Jan. 21.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•