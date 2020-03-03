Schools receiving $250K in additional security

GOLIAD – It isn’t something that stirs emotions in many, but it is a key element to keeping school children safe in class.
David Luna, GISD’s director of technology and network services, reminds this isn’t the first time trustees have been briefed on security upgrades such as the new locks agreed to by trustees.
“We are going to be changing out the locks on the outside of every building,” he said during a board meeting earlier this month.
The term lock is actually an over simplification of what the school district has planned.
The locks are electronic which means they can be on a schedule allowing each to lock or unlock at certain times.
“If we have something going on in the gym or cafeteria, we can have them open for those events.
“Whenever the event is over, those doors can automatically be locked,” Luna said.
Additional cameras will be synced with the system so that administration can monitor when doors are left open.
“The gym door always seems to be propped open,” Luna said. “That is a security issue.”
This will mean changes for teaches, parents and children as some of the doors will no longer be opened from the outside.
And instead of small metal keys, access is granted through electronic cards.
“A key card is tied to an ID, and an ID is tied to a username,” Luna said. “When a person leaves the district, we can disable those key cards.
The locking system is expensive — each door will run about $1,500 — and there is still more that is needed to make the system efficient.
“We still need to have the ability to connect it to the fire alarm,” Luna said.
And then there is the needed server to store the data and the wiring to accommodate the data being sent throughout the campus for the system.
“The total project cost.... is a quarter of a million dollars,” Luna said.
“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said board President Brandon Huber. “We are going to do whatever we need to do to ensure their safety.”
At issue is the number of doors which could allow either someone with nefarious intent inside or a child to leave on their own.
Funding for this project will come from money saved up by the district for just such a project.
“With the budget being what it is and the uncertainty of state funding, we are trying to do with what we have,” Huber said.
The work will begin once the 30 day bid acceptance period is over and the board approves a company to do the work. Then it will take a month or two for the installation.
“We will be fully operational by early June,” Luna said.