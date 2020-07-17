Schwindt graduates from West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Joshua Schwindt, son of Troy Schwindt of San Antonio and Nora Tanguma of Beeville, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, June 13.
Schwindt graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2015. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Environmental Science and German. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the field artillery branch and will report to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for his first assignment.
Schwindt’s brother, CPT Jonathan Schwindt, a 2015 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, administered the oath of office to Joshua on Saturday, July 4, at Veterans Memorial Park in Beeville.
“I’m extremely proud to have both son’s graduate from USMA and to have Jonathan administer the oath of office to his younger brother,” said Tanguma.
The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of duty, honor, country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army.