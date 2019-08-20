Scouts ‘leave no trace’ in 12-day hike at Philmont

New Mexico – Two of Beeville’s Scouts were able to attend Philmont Scout Ranch from July 20 to Aug. 3.
Ryan Rands, Eagle Scout from Troop 451 and Crew 5857, and Jerry Delgado, Life Scout from Troop 451 and Crew 1216, completed Expedition 722 V.
This was a 12-day, 91-mile hike. Scouts had to follow the Leave No Trace Ethics along with doing activities like horseback riding, conservation project and archery. The scouts earned their 50 Miler Patch and Backpacking and Hiking Merit Badges. Scouts were also able to visit the National Scouting Museum, which recently was moved to New Mexico.
Philmont Scout Ranch is the Boy Scouts of America’s largest National High Adventure Base. Born in 1938 as Philturn Rocky Mountain Scout Camp, Philmont has become a bustling center for high adventure and training. It covers 140,177 acres of rugged mountain wilderness in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains in northeastern New Mexico.
Philmont has a unique history of ancient Native Americans who chipped petroglyphs into canyon walls; Spanish conquistadors, who explored the Southwest long before the first colonists arrived on the Atlantic coast; the rugged breed of mountain man such as Kit Carson, who blazed trails across the land; the great land barons like Lucien Maxwell who built ranches along the Santa Fe Trail and miners; loggers and cowboys. All left their mark on Philmont.
Philmont Scout Ranch operates 35 staffed camps and 55 trail camps across the rugged terrain that ranges in elevation from 6,500 to 12,441 feet. More than 1 million scouts, venturers and advisors have experienced the adventure of Philmont since its first camping season in 1939.
Throughout its existence, conscientious attention to low-impact camping techniques and diligent wildlife and forestry conservation work has helped maintain Philmont’s wilderness.