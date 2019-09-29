BEEVILLE – An inmate accidentally released from the Bee County Jail Wednesday was still at large Thursday morning, said Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office.
Ernest Ramirez, 29, had been released before personnel at the Bee County Jail realized he had a federal detainer on him and that he should not have been let out.
U.S. Marshals have been looking for Ramirez since his release.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the marshals have enlisted the aid of a Fugitive Task Force in locating the individual.
The press release said that Sheriff Alden Southmayd has had deputies looking for Ramirez since he learned of the mistaken release.
Several addresses in the county have been checked to see is the fugitive was at those locations.
The BCSO has issued a warning that anyone found to be harboring Ramirez will be charged.
Deputies reported that, at the time of his release, Ramirez was not considered to be armed.
Anyone who might have information on the fugitive’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 361-362-3221.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 358-2550, ext. 120, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.