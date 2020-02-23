Search for Bigfoot

NORMANNA – Some people call it the ape man.
In Spanish, his name translates to the “wild man.”
On Feb. 8, a group of researchers hoped to find evidence that would prove this creature was roaming the Pettus brush land.
Unfortunately, events would not be in favor that evening.
The woods, as Jena Grover said, were “pretty quiet.”
She isn’t giving up and plans to return on a weekend when she isn’t part of a Bigfoot forum in Normanna like she was that morning.
“I am really looking forward to coming back because I have seen some incredible places in that area,” she said. “I am hoping to come back in two or three weeks.”
Grover is a member of a small group of women Bigfoot Researchers calling themselves the She-Squatchers. They started their all-female bigfoot experiment in 2015 after their team leader, Jen Kruse interviewed cryptozoologist Loren Coleman.
Coleman suspected that men have a pheromone that the great apes just don’t like, and he felt that might also extend to bigfoot.
Loren said the Bigfoot sightings by roadways are never family units of Bigfoot creature – it’s almost always a lone Bigfoot, a younger male who is likely testing his boundaries. He felt the younger Bigfoot creatures would be less threatened by a woman.
And if anyone is going to find evidence these animals exist, Grover believes it will be them. “We’re not just women out in the woods, looking for Bigfoot,” she said, “we’re psychic women looking for Bigfoot.
“We utilize our extra senses in various ways. We preselect where we will search with a technique that we call Geographic Remote Viewing. This has proven quite effective, quickly leading us to many different interesting finds such as massive den-like stick structures, long track way of footprints and a few actual encounters with Sasquatch where we had rocks thrown at us, saw Bigfoot on the thermal camera, etc.
“So that’s what I mean when I’m saying we use our senses.”
John Morley, with Texas Hominid Research, hopes that others will help by reporting their sightings but not injuring the creature.
“If we found a Neanderthal, would we rush out to kill it to verify we found one?” he posed. “Well, of course not.
“So, by the same token, would we rush out to kill a Bigfoot just to say they exist?
“There’s gotta be a way of having proof without having a dead one laying on a gurney.”
Of course, Grover had another point to be made if its existence is ever validated.
“If we do prove they exist, we’re looking at, ‘Are they close to human or are they an undiscovered ape?’” she asked.
“You know, there’s so much more going on than just proving the existence of Bigfoot.
“That’s just opening the door.
“I think it’s going to be in the next 10 years that we will have irrefutable proof.”
In Berclair, not too far a distance for a Bigfoot to traverse, the sightings continue as well.
“I have heard people seeing it cross the road,” said Balde Galvan, a Bigfoot researcher.
“I had a call from a farmer one time. It was on a Sunday,” Galvan said as he began to tell his story.
“I found his tracks underneath my deer feeder,” a man told him.
“So I went up there, and it had just finished raining,” Galvan continued.
“And sure enough, there was a solid track. It was like 19 inches long and maybe like nine-inches wide.”
He took a cast of the print.
“I didn’t see any toes in the track because there was so much water. But you could see where the mud was pushed out,” Galvan said. “And so, to this day, I still have that cast.”
This wasn’t a single event either for this man, a regular on a stretch of road that leads northwest to Pettus.
“He would tell me stories that he would be driving to the property at night, and they would see some big creatures over there,” he said.
The hot spot for the sightings are along Farm-to-Market Road 883 headed north from the Goliad community.
The man told Galvan of times where he would kill of passel of hogs and pile the carcasses.
“And the next day they’ll be moved like maybe like 70 yards away. What kind of animal would actually do that?” he said.
For Bigfoot, the researchers agreed, it is about the habitat.
There is brush to hide. Food to eat.
“If you look at Berclair, there are a lot of hidden ponds over there,” Galvan said.
So while the group didn’t find that piece of definitive evidence in Pettus, that will not stop them from continuing their search as Grover knows the illusive nature of the creature makes finding it all the harder.
“It’s almost like they hide in shadows,” she said. “Some people think it’s cloaking.
“Some people think it’s their ability to hide.
“Some people think that it is them just being stealthy and able to drop down and hide.”
It is through the sightings of Bigfoot that Galvan hopes they can pattern its movements and eventually see it in the wild.
“What is real important are the dates and times when people see it,” he said.
