The search for the 25th full-time chief of the Beeville Police Department is moving to the next phase.
Beeville City Manager John Benson said last week during an interview with the Bee-Picayune that Baker Tilly US, the search firm hired by the city to assist with a nationwide search, had narrowed a field of 30 applicants to 14 candidates.
Baker Tilly, Benson said, will conduct video interviews with those 14 candidates and also review their answers to a written questionnaire.
From there, the field will then be narrowed down to a set of between three and six finalists who would then sit for in-person interviews with a committee convened by Benson.
Benson said he had not yet finalized the formation of the committee, but did say it would include himself, Assistant City Manager John Chen and Dena Hernandez, the city’s human resources manager. It would also include at least one member of the Beeville Police Department, Benson said.
The chief’s seat is currently filled by Richard Cantu Jr., who is the third interim chief of the department since the retirement of Robert Bridge in late July.
Benson said Baker Tilly took the advertisement for the position live in early December through several national outlets.
Baker Tilly has managed the process from the start, according to Benson, a process that included a representative from the company meeting with city council members, the Beeville Police Officers Association, the senior command staff at the BPD and Benson himself.
“They all gave him input on what are issues facing the department and what are attributes that the police chief needs to have,” Benson said.
The city is also seeking input from city residents through a questionnaire on its website.
“Consistent with our commitment to openness and community involvement, we ask that you take a few minutes to share your views on the traits, attributes and overall characteristics you find of most importance in the identification of our next police chief,” the website reads.
The survey is open through Jan. 31 at surveymonkey.com/r/8D3YPMX.
“It’s not just being transparent, we really wanted to get the community input and partner with the community,” Benson said about the survey.
Benson said he wanted to assuage concern that the city’s process was taking too long.
He said that, while this is the first time he’s been directly involved in a search for a police chief, that he believed – based on conversations he has had with others in city management positions – searches normally take several months.
“I think we’re on track,” he said. “We might be a little slower, but we’ve had good interim chiefs in place.
“That said, because of the importance of the position, I’m not wanting to rush through it.”
Benson said his goal is to introduce a new chief sometime in March.
He said he originally believed it would be near the end of March, but that he is now “cautiously optimistic” that the new chief could take over by early to mid-March.
“I think it’s a very significant hire,” Benson said. “The police chief in any community is a very visible position and I think it’s an important position in that regard.”
The new chief will become the 25th full-time chief in the department’s history, which dates back to 1908.
Bridge retired in July after serving a little more than four years as the chief of the department.
Kevin Kelso was selected as the interim chief, but soon left to become the full-time chief in Shiner. Waylan Rhodes was then hired as the interim chief, but he left soon after as well when he was hired as the full-time chief in Sanger.
Cantu, the department’s assistant chief for the past eight-plus years, began as the interim chief Dec. 20.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•