Nearly every Coastal Bend city was represented at the Coastal Bend Economic Development Summit held April 16 at the Ortiz Center in Corpus Christi. The summit highlighted the growth that is coming into South Texas through the Port of Corpus Christi and San Patricio County.
Bee Area Partnership and Bee Development Authority also attended as they, too, have seen growth trickling up from the area.
“As the lead economic development agency for Bee County, it’s important for us to develop relationships with people throughout the region,” Bee Area Partnership President and CEO Randy Seitz said. “They are out there marketing and promoting their area for economic development, and they may come across clients that they can’t serve but maybe we can here in Bee County.”
Seitz also said that he’s been working in the county since October and has generated approximately 40 new business leads and has had seven site visits.
The Texas Mile was also part of the conversation. Seitz said he was talking with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), which could possibly lend the county some help.
“We’re trying to generate grant funds to renovate the facility out at (Chase Field) so that we can attract more business out there,” he said.
“We’re also home to The Texas Mile, and if we want to keep it, we’ve got to make improvements to the track that The Texas Mile races on.”
With big companies like Steel Dynamics Inc. opening soon just down the road, Seitz said that he’s seeing the encroaching growth happening already.
“We’re also seeing that growth coming from the San Antonio area, so we’re trying to be prepared for that by; No. 1, creating these relationships and No. 2, understanding what our challenges are.
“We’ve got some housing issues in Bee County, and we have a desperate need for rail service. So those are things that we’re beginning to work on now, so that as these communities encroach into our area and we create more opportunities for economic growth we’re ready for it.”
